The schedule shapes out as quite a bit easier than last year, but haven't Bears fans all heard that before?

Bears opponents in 2023 will be quite a bit less formidable than those in the 2022 season.

This is how it's supposed to work in the NFL, with the weaker teams getting weaker schedules. It didn't work that way for the Bears and quarterback Justin Fields in 2022, but next year their opponents have a combined record of 143 wins, 145 losses and one tie (.497).

In addition, they face only five opponents who made the playoffs: Minnesota, Tampa Bay, Kansas City and the Los Angeles Chargers. They have seven opponents who were 7-10 or worse and play 11 opponents who were .500 or worse.

These things rarely work out as laid out on paper. For instance, the Bears had the eighth-easiest schedule based on the previous year's winning percentage when 2022 started. But they ended up playing the toughest schedule in the NFL with opponents possessing a .571 winning percentage.

In fact, no one else was even close to the schedule the Bears played. The Jets were next best at .538.

The dates and times of all the games are normally released in late April to early May.

2023 Bears Opponents

Home Games

Green Bay Packers 8-9

Detroit Lions 9-8

Minnesota Vikings 13-4

Las Vegas Raiders 6-11

Denver Broncos 5-12

Atlanta Falcons 7-10

Carolina Panthers 7-10

Arizona Cardinals 4-13

Road Games

Green Bay Packers 8-9

Detroit Lions 9-8

Minnesota Vikings 13-4

Cleveland Browns 7-10

Kansas City Chiefs 14-3

Los Angeles Chargers 10-7

Washington Commanders 8-8-1

New Orleans Saints 7-10

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8-9

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven