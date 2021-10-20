Bears Injury Report: Status on COVID Situation

There is no indication of an improved COVID-19 status for Robert Quinn and Damien Williams so the Bears proceeded as if they won't be available Sunday.

It will apparently be another week of fighting through old injuries for the Bears.

Linebacker Khalil Mack (foot), defensive end Akiem Hicks (groin) and wide receiver Allen Robinson (ankle) missed Wednesday's practice due to injuries they had going into last week's game, and in Hicks' case it was an injury that forced him out of the game.

Kick returner Jakeem Grant missed practice due to the ankle injury he suffered in Sunday's loss to Green Bay. The Bears also continued to be without linebacker Caleb Johnson (knee).

Beyond injuries, the COVID-19 situation with the Bears remains a real problem.

Edge rusher Robert Quinn tested positive for COVID-19 and was put on the reserve/COVID-19 list and could return to play Sunday with a pair of negative tests if he has been vaccinated, but coach Matt Nagy isn't revealing anything about player vaccination status other than to say nothing is different with Quinn or with running back Damien Williams, who missed last week's game after a positive COVID-19 test.

Receiver coach Mike Furrey also remains away from Halas Hall due to the NFL's COVID-19 protocol.

Nagy was asked if it's possible the three COVID-19 cases are related or they simply all developed in separate situations.

"I don't know for sure other than I think it's just one of those deals where it probably comes from different sources, but I don't know that either way," he said.

Safety Tashaun Gipson (hip), tight end J.P. Holtz (quad) and wide receiver Darnell Mooney (groin) practiced Wednesday on a limited basis.

Tampa Bay on Wednesday had wide receiver Antonio Brown (ankle), linebacker Lavonte David (ankle), tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs), tight end O.J. Howard (ankle), outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand) and cornerback Richard Sherman (hamstring) all miss practice.

