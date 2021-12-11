Bruce Irvin's Role Expands After Bears IR Move

Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    Veteran Reserve Takes on More Importance

    Bruce Irvin will now play a larger role after a third edge rusher went on injured reserve.
    Author:

    The Bears are going to learn more about what veteran pass rusher Bruce Irvin can give them over the final five weeks in relief of Trevis Gipson and Robert Quinn.

    Irvin did get into the Cardinals game for 17 plays. Cassius Marsh was playing as the first backup and had 18 plays. However, on Friday Marsh was put on injured reserve as a result of a knee injury which popped up at midweek.

    He is the third Bears outside linebacker to go on IR this year. Khalil Mack and Jeremiah Attaochu went on it earlier.

    So Irvin, the 34-year-old former teammate of Mack's, will be leaned upon more heavily in the rush as a reserve.

    "I think Bruce obviously brings some veteran savvy, he brings confidence because he's been there and I do think he has a lot left in the tank," outside linebackers coach Bill Shuey said. "We're easing him back into things but I do think he's got some playmaking ability and I'm looking forward to watching his role either solidify—I'm not sure how big a role that will ever be in what with how much time we have left—but who knows?

    "Everything is on the table right now."

    Irvin had a tackle and in pass coverage allowed a 7-yard completion in his first action since Sept. 20, 2020. Irvin had a torn ACL and missed the rest of the 2020 season after Week 2. 

    "I thought the first game for him after again coming back, it was his first action in a while," Shuey said. "There's always one or two plays you'd like to have back but for the most part I thought it was a solid game for him."

