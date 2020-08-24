One of the great mysteries of every training camp is how the running game is coming.

It's easy to see passing, but when players rarely tackle full speed, take backs to the ground and aren't allowed to throw certain types of blocks, it's difficult to assess the run blocking.

Bears coach Matt Nagy took a long look at the film after Saturday's controlled scrimmage and saw visible development, although he admits it's tough to project it to three weeks from now in Detroit.

"We told you when you watch the tape, you're able to see a lot more, and watching the tape yesterday I thought our line did a really good job of opening up some lanes," Nagy said. "Now, we went 1 v. 1 and it was thud (instead of tackle), and so it's not quite the same for both sides, but it's still good to see the angles they take and really where the backs are at with their vision. So I liked that part."

The Bears brought in Juan Castillo as offensive line coach and a de facto run game coordinator. His work so far has offensive linemen keeping busy but praising his methods.

"He just starts every day with the basic fundamentals," Bears center Cody Whitehair said. "And I think, as long as we keep that up, like we're going to, no matter if it's Week 1 or Week 17, just keep working those fundamentals. That's going to help us later down the road.

"And we're not going to forget certain little things and the basics of what it means to play O-line, as far as our feet and hands. We're going to keep doing that in Week 1 and Week 17 and that’s going to help us be a better line."

One of the big issues last year was the inability of the offense to block the run in shotgun. They blocked out of the I better, but Whitehair said now they'll emphasize better blocking, period.

"I think no matter if it's under center or gun runs, we are going to make the best of it," Whitehair said. "We are going to execute the plays. We feel like we left a little bit. As far as the run game we weren't as good as we could be last year.

"We have really stepped up in that regard and tried to really focus on that and make sure we get it right for this year."

The Bears averaged only 3.7 yards a carry last year, their lowest average since they were at 3.1 yards in 2007.

So it was going to take more than just working on fundamentals to turn around the blocking.

However, the personnel didn't change much beyond right guard Germain Ifedi.

Whitehair's role as line leader remained the same, but Castillo admits to getting after him a lot simply in order to cement his status as the go-to guy on that line.

"You know what's fun is I chew him, I get on his butt about certain things and then the guys come to his defense and that's how you build that unit," Castillo said.

Castillo said he simply needs to see more consistency from left tackle Charles Leno Jr., who had 13 penalties last year.

Left guard James Daniels answered any questions about his ability to be a guard rather than a center by bulking up a bit with weight room work. He's only a few pounds heavier, but stronger.

"As you can tell, James put on some weight, he's put on some muscle," Whitehair said. "He's moving really well. He had a great offseason. And you can see that on the field.

"He's really moving guys and he's really focusing on his technique and he's done a great job. So we look forward to seeing him on Sundays."

No one has conceded the right guard spot to Ifedi over Rashaad Coward yet, but Ifedi gets the greater number of snaps at the position.

Castillo praised the way Ifedi battles defensive end Akiem Hicks in practice. Anyone who can play against Hicks is going to be difficult to dislodge.

"He can match up with his quickness, he can match up with his size, he's playing square, he's using his hands," Castillo said. "So I think it's coming to practice and being able to block a guy like (Hicks) consistently and I think that shows that he's earned a starting job.

"And Rashaad will get a chance against him too you know, the thing is that Germain has started for four years, and things, so I think it's a great challenge. I think both of them are really playing pretty good right now. You know it's still early in camp but I really like the matchup between Germain and Hicks."

