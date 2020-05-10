The Bears' interest in lineman Larry Warford existed and now it apparently does not.

Pro Football Talk reported the Bears no longer are consdiering signing the eighth-year veteran lineman who was cut Friday by the New Orleans Saints.

According to the report, they simply have decided not to pursue Warford and the only team to this moment who has been linked to him is Houston.

Warford has made the Pro Bowl the last three years and was a vital part of a Saints line that has ranked third or better at fewest sacks allowed in each of the three seasons.

Without the former Detroit Lions guard, the real question facing the Bears now is whether they have enough on the offensive line going into the 2020 season.

There are a few line possibilities available like their own free agent Ted Larsen and 49ers all-purpose lineman Mike Person, as well as former Titans lineman Kevin Pamphile..

They thought their line was set going into last season but Kyle Long's career-ending rash of injuries, the rotation of positions between center Cody Whitehair and left guard James Daniels, too many penalties on tackle Charles Leno Jr. and injuries to right tackle Bobby Massie made for a mess along the front wall.

The signing in free agency of tackle Germain Ifedi to compete with Rashaad Coward for Long's old right guard spot, and signing of backup tackle Jason Spriggs were the only moves they made in the offseason on the offensive line, with the exception of drafting Colorado guard Arlington Hambright at No. 226 in Round 7 and Tennessee State tackle Lachavious Simmons one pick later.

The Bears are basing the bulk of their hope for improvement on the skills of their new offensive line coach Juan Castillo.

In essence, they are hoping a different voice in the offensive line room elevates the entire group.

The Bears averaged 3.7 yards per rush the last two years under coach Matt Nagy, with Harry Hiestand as offensive line coach, finishing 26th and 27th in yards per rush. They gave up 45 sacks last year, their most since 2011.

Hiestand was fired after the season and Castillo hired. He had worked with Nagy in Philadelphia on Andy Reid's staff earlier in his career.

"I think some of the moves we made in free agency with Ifedi, we're really high on him, and just his transition to the right guard spot," Pace said after the draft. "Spriggs, he's coming off the injury, but we had big college grades on him. He's still a young player.

"And I think what's a little understated is the addition of Juan Castillo has our offensive line coach and what he's going to bring to the table. So we feel good there."

It doesn't seem so understated considering the number of times they've talked about Castillo as if he had experienced tremendous success. Pace lauded Castillo's skills again when describing Simmons' abilities.

"With our last pick Lachevious Simmons of Tennessee State, right away his size and length jumps out," Pace said. "He's got 35-plus-inch arms. These are the type of guys that our offensive line coach Juan Castillo loves to work with, just for that body type.

"His work ethic, there's just a lot of upside with him. We feel with Simmons he could play tackle, he could play guard. Just the passion and energy he plays with jumps out."

It's a much cheaper way of going about rebuilding an offensive line than by going through free agency to do it.

Whether it actually works is an issue to be debated until the season is well underway.

