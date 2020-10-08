The Bears will have to face Leonard Fournette. Tampa Bay went against regular NFL protocol and labeled him doubtful on the injury report, and did not upgrade him. Then he went from doubtful to playing. Also active for the Bucs is wide receiver Mike Evans, who was questionable. Also playing is wide receiver Scott Miller from the Chicago suburbs, who has developed a good rapport with Tom Brady.

Inactives

Bears

S Deon Bush

S Sherrick McManis

OL Arlington Hambright

WR Riley Ridley

DL Daniel McCullers

OLB Trevis Gipson

Buccaneers

WR Chris Godwin

RB LeSean McCoy

WR Justin Watson

QB Ryan Griffin

G Aaron Stinnie

DL Khalil Davis

