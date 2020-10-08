Bears to Face Leonard Fournette | Week 5 Game Day Blog
Gene Chamberlain
The Bears will have to face Leonard Fournette. Tampa Bay went against regular NFL protocol and labeled him doubtful on the injury report, and did not upgrade him. Then he went from doubtful to playing. Also active for the Bucs is wide receiver Mike Evans, who was questionable. Also playing is wide receiver Scott Miller from the Chicago suburbs, who has developed a good rapport with Tom Brady.
Inactives
Bears
S Deon Bush
S Sherrick McManis
OL Arlington Hambright
WR Riley Ridley
DL Daniel McCullers
OLB Trevis Gipson
Buccaneers
WR Chris Godwin
RB LeSean McCoy
WR Justin Watson
QB Ryan Griffin
G Aaron Stinnie
DL Khalil Davis
Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven