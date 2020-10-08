SI.com
BearDigest
Bears to Face Leonard Fournette | Week 5 Game Day Blog

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears will have to face Leonard Fournette. Tampa Bay went against regular NFL protocol and labeled him doubtful on the injury report, and did not upgrade him. Then he went from doubtful to playing.  Also active for the Bucs is wide receiver Mike Evans, who was questionable. Also playing is wide receiver Scott Miller from the Chicago suburbs, who has developed a good rapport with Tom Brady.

Inactives

Bears

S Deon Bush 

S Sherrick McManis 

OL Arlington Hambright

WR Riley Ridley

DL Daniel McCullers

OLB Trevis Gipson

Buccaneers

WR Chris Godwin  

RB LeSean McCoy 

WR Justin Watson 

QB Ryan Griffin

G Aaron Stinnie

DL Khalil Davis 

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

THANKS FOR READING BEAR DIGEST
Comments

News

Bears vs. Buccaneers TV, Radio, Game Day Glance

The TV, radio and game day information for Thursday night when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Chicago Bears for the 60th time in a game at Soldier Field as Week 5 of the NFL season begins

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Get Rare Do-Over Against Tampa Bay

The Chicago Bears take a second shot in two weeks at showing they can beat a division leader while trying to defeat Tom Brady for the first time in a Thursday night matchup at Soldier Field.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Look to Calibrate Offense After Struggling to First Loss

Nick Foles can't run the same type of offense as Mitchell Trubisky and the Chicago Bears are trying to adjust for the change as they prepare to meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday night at Soldier Field.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

After 10-4-1 Week ATS the Tide Has Turned

Sometimes you need to stand by your picks even if it's going to hurt, and this much has been learned through personal experience.

Gene Chamberlain

Turnover Shortage Starts to Drag Down Bears Defense

The lack of turnovers despite consistent pass-rush pressure is beginning to weigh on a Bears defense that rarely gets much help from its own offense, anyway.

Gene Chamberlain

Personnel Juggling Act Not Benefiting Bears Receivers

Not enough snaps for tight end Cole Kmet or wide receiver Anthony Miller is leading to some pretty confusing explanations about personnel usage by the Bears' offensive braintrust.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Week 5 Final Injury Report: Khalil Mack Free and Clear

Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack went through a full practice this season for the first time on Wednesday and is off the injury report while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without wide receiver Chris Godwin.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Special Teams Need Sharpening Against Tampa Bay

A series of special teams snafus against Indianapolis left Bears special teams coordinator Chris Tabor happy for a short work week so players can quickly wipe away the mistakes

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Learn Limit of Nick Foles' Readiness in the Offense

It's not quite like doing a head transplant but Nick Foles for Mitchell Trubisky means changing up the offense, the preparation and the coordination between all parties involved in order to make it work against a defense as strong as Tampa Bay's/

Gene Chamberlain

Patriots With Another Positive Test

https://www.si.com/nfl/patriots/news/gilmore-tests-positive-for-coronavirus

Gene Chamberlain