The Bears aren't saying who will start at left guard this week, even after Alex Bars played there following James Daniel's torn pectoral muscle in the game with Tampa Bay.

Rashaad Coward is backup right guard and started 10 games last season at right guard, so it's possible they would move him to the left side and keep Bars on the bench. Bars has never started a game.

When the final injury report came out Friday this seemed even more likely to happen.

Bars is questionable for the game with a shoulder injury, although he was able to go through a full practice on Friday.

"I'm not going to get into that today as to who we are going to start, but I just know that in regards to both guys we have a lot of confidence in both of them," Bears coach Matt Nagy said.

Coward lost the starting right guard battle in training camp to Germain Ifedi.

The other Bears injuries pertain to their depth.

Safety Deon Bush is out with a hamstring issue and defensive back Sherrick McManis is questionable with a hamstring, while defensive end Brent Urban is questionable with a knee injury.

Urban was limited in Friday's practice.

Carolina comes into the game with cornerbacks Eli Apple and Donte Jackson, defensiive tackle Zach Kerr and wide receiver Curtis Samuel all questionable.

Defensive end Brian Burns has been cleared to play after passing the concussion protocol.

Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos is going on injured reserve due to an ankle injury, and earlier in the week the Panthers put defensive tackle Kawann Short on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

