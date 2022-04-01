The Chicago Bears are among the longest odds to win the Super Bowl after the 2022 season but as Cincinnati taught everyone, pay no attention to that man behind the betting window.

Oddsmakers doubt the ability of the Bears to make a run at the Super Bowl in Matt Eberflus' first year as coach.

Considering how much change has come to the roster, it's easy to see why the Bears are among the longest odds to win a Super Bowl according to Betonline.ag.

However, the odd part of it is the web-based casino dropped the Bears from 80-1 to 100-1 underdogs to win the Super Bowl just two days before they made the trade sending Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers for a second-round draft pick this year and a sixth-round pick next year. It was that date which sounded the start of the rebuild.

The Bears finished the month at 100-1, tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants.

The Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers are 125-1. At 150-1 are the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans, while the New York Jets were dropped to 200-1 as the month was about to end.

Buffalo has the best shot at 27-4 while Green Bay is fourth at 10-1.

There is one bit of light shining through for the Bears and all other long shots at the betting window: When the Super Bowl ended after 2021 season, the Cincinnati Bengals were 100-1 underdogs not to win the Super Bowl, but to win the AFC Championship.

The Bears in 2022 are +5000 to win the NFC championship, the second-longest odds and tied with the Giants. The Detroit Lions are at +6000.

Chicago is +900 to win the NFC North with Detroit at +1000. Green Bay is a prohibitive favorite at -190 and Minnesota second at +285.

Justin Fields is +6600 to win MVP.

Odds to Win Super Bowl

Betonline.ag

Buffalo Bills 27-4

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 33-4

Kansas City Chiefs 19-2

Green Bay Packers 10-1

Los Angeles Chargers 12-1

Los Angeles Rams 12-1

San Francisco 49ers 14-1

Cleveland Browns 16-1

Denver Broncos 18-1

Dallas Cowboys 20-1

Baltimore Ravens 22-1

Las Vegas Raiders 22-1

Cincinnati Bengals 25-1

Indianapolis Colts 28-1

Tennessee Titans 28-1

Arizona Cardinals 33-1

Miami Dolphins 33-1

New England Patriots 35-1

Minnesota Vikings 45-1

New Orleans Saints 45-1

Philadelphia Eagles 45-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 66-1

Seattle Seahawks 66-1

Washington Commanders 66-1

CHICAGO BEARS 100-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 100-1

New York Giants 100-1

Atlanta Falcons 125-1

Carolina Panthers 125-1

Detroit Lions 150-1

Houston Texans 150-1

New York Jets 200-1