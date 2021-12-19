Jaylon Johnson, Tashaun Gipson on COVID List

Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    All-Backup Bears Secondary for Vikings Game
    Publish date:

    The closest thing to a starting defensive back the Bears will have against Minnesota is former starter Kindle Vildor as Tashaun Gipson and Jaylon Johnson have now gone on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
    Author:

    USA Today

    The bad became worse on Sunday for the Bears defense when they announced two more players had gone on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and both are in positions where they could not afford to lose anyone.

    Both starting safety Tashaun Gipson and cornerback Jaylon Johnson are now in the NFL's COVID-19 protocol.

    This means the entire starting Bears secondary is out of the game. The Bears likely will be promoting practice squad players and using backupsthe few that are healthy.

    Those out already included, slot cornerbacks Xavier Crawford and Duke Shelley. Starting right cornerback Artie Burns was out already with COVID-19. 

    They were slated to get Shelley back from a hamstring injury but he went on the COVID-19 list this week, and Crawford hasn't come out of the concussion protocol. Backup safety and nickel corner DeAndre Houston-Carson is out with a broken forearm.

    Starting safety Eddie Jackson went into the COVID protocol earlier in the week.

    The Bears do have former starting cornerback-turned-backup Kindle Vildor healthy. He's likely to start. Safeties Deon Bush, Marqui Christian and Teez Tabor are currently healthy and available.

    Cornerbacks will need to be brought up off of the practice squad either to start or back up and play special teams.

    Thomas Graham Jr. is a rookie sixth-round pick who has been on the practice squad all year after the team cut him initially.

    Also on the practice squad is Michael Joseph, a Bears player for three years on the practice squad who fought back from an ACL injury, was cut in August and then was signed back to the practice squad earlier in the month.

    They also had signed former Colts and Chiefs cornerback Thakarius Keyes and former Lions cornerback Dee Virgin. Virgin has been in 21 NFL games but has only played two snaps on defense. Keyes has started a game and played in 12 games, making eight tackles.

    COVID-19 Bears

    QB Andy Dalton

    CB Jaylon Johnson

    S Tashaun Gipson

    CB Duke Shelley

    CB Artie Burns

    S Eddie Jackson

    WR Allen Robinson

    DT Mario Edwards Jr.

    OLB Sam Kamara*

    RB Ryan Nall

    T Larry Borom

    TE Jesse James

    ILB Joel Iyiegbuniwe

    WR Isaiah Coulter*

    Players Ruled Out Due to Injury

    CB Xavier Crawford (concussion)

    S DeAndre Houston-Carson (broken arm)

    NT Khyiris Tonga (foot)

    *Practice squad player

