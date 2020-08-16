There is cross-training and then there is cross-training.

The Bears have prepared their defensive linemen for the possibility of injuries by preparing them at positions other than their own, but actually playing them at those extra positions is another thing entirely.

When Eddie Goldman opted out for the 2020 season it didn't mean the Bears lacked a replacement, or someone who had trained at the nose. It just meant there were few who actually have played it.

"Eddie's a good football player; we know Eddie's a good football player," Bears defensive line coach Jay Rodgers said. "The standard is the standard. These guys understand that when they enter this (defensive line) room, there's a standard to play defensive line for the Chicago Bears.

"It's been that way since I was little. When you look at the teams in the '80s, the defensive line was very good. And it's continued to be that way for a number of years here. I think when you start evaluating who the next people are to put in the game, I think they understand very well that there's a standard of play."

So the solution isn't one player playing nose even if John Jenkins has been a nose tackle before.

"We rotate it," Rodgers said. "We're going to rotate the majority of the guys in every group. I know nothing's set in stone. I don't want to really get into who's in what group at this point because we haven't done anything."

It's not an unfamiliar situation for the Bears. A year ago it was Pro Bowl defensive end standout Akiem Hicks lost for about three-quarters of the season.

The big difference there was they didn't really have time to prepare for this loss. It occurred in the fifth game. This time they have all of training camp to be ready.

"And even when we had lost Akiem Hicks for a number of games from a year ago, I think the next guys came in and played to that standard," Rodgers said.

In other ways it still is not the same.

Finding a 350-pound raging defensive end who could play both two-gap technique or the one-gap style of the three-technique defensive tackle like Hicks is like finding gold. they couldn't have expected anyone to play to that standard.

The Bears filled in with players who did their jobs, like Nick Williams and Roy Robertson-Harris. They performed admirably but not as forcefully.

Now they are facing the loss of a nose tackle who has been Pro Bowl alternate multiple times. Rodgers anticipates they play "25 to 35 percent in base" defense, their 3-4. But Goldman was good enough to be on the field in second-and-six or second-and-seven, when offenses might be more inclined to either pass or run. He was that good as a pass rusher in addition to playing the run.

"Obviously, from an individual standpoint, Eddie provides some things that were very (valuable) just like Akiem—when we missed him—provides some things that were valuable," Rodgers said. "But we've also got to understand that there's 11 people on the field and we all have to play well together.

"We teach it that way. This is 11-man football and so when somebody gets beat, somebody has to be able to pick it up and vice versa."

Bilal Nichols has been cross trained at the nose but hasn't played much of it.

"I think Roy has established himself to be a really good defensive end in our 3-4 system and he obviously has played a lot of three-technique or what we're calling inside-one technique in our sub defenses," Rodgers said. "He has never played a nose position in base defense, but that's OK.

"You're playing in the A gap once you get into your sub world. As far as his opportunities, we're gonna continue to evaluate those opportunities as the training camp goes on. The more you can do, the more you can get to do."

It could be an especially important opportunity for Robertson-Harris because he's an unrestricted free agent after this season.

The Bears hadn't trained 6-foot-7 end Brent Urban at nose, mainly because he came to Chicago after preseason last year and also he's just simply built like an end and not a nose. He's more lean/mean than squat/powerful. They're going to train him at the spot now.

Whatever they do, it won't be like having Goldman on the field.

"The things that Eddie is really good at, he has very good foot speed, which puts him in position to win blocks," Rodgers said. "Now he's got very good upper body strength and he stays in really good balance. Those are things that Eddie's been really good at.

"And because of all those traits, he's always in a dominant position. So when he takes on blocks, he's able to get off blocks."

They'll ultimately have to find other ways to play with other people, and there's no guarantee it holds up to the standard Rodgers has for his defensive line.

