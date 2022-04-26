Bears pass rusher Robert Quinn and running back Khalil Herbert were named Tuesday as winners of the veteran and rookie Brian Piccolo Awards.

The award is given each April to the Bears rookie and veteran who best exemplified the courage, loyalty, teamwork, dedication and sense of humor of Piccolo, the late Bears running back.

Piccolo died June 16 of embryonal cell carcinoma at the age of 26 after he played four seasons. His battle against cancer and the friendship he developed with Gale Sayers when Sayers during their time together on the team was led to the movie "Brian's Song" in 1971, which was based on the books "A Short Season" by Jeannie Morris.

Quinn, who overcame surgery for a brain tumor when he was in high school, came off a two-sack season in 2020 to set the team record with 18 1/2 sacks last year.

Herbert ran for 433 yards and two touchdowns and had 14 receptions in his rookie season as backup to David Montgomery.

Brian Piccolo Award

Year, Veteran Winner, Rookie Winner

2021: OLB Robert Quinn, RB Khalil Herbert

2020: WR Allen Robinson, WR Darnell Mooney

2019: DT Nick Williams, RB David Montgomery

2018: DE Akiem Hicks, LB Roquan Smith

2017: RB Benny Cunningham, RB Tarik Cohen

2016: WR Josh Bellamy, RB Jordan Howard

2015: TE Zach Miller, S Adrian Amos

2014: RB Matt Forte, CB Kyle Fuller

2013: QB Josh McCown, T Jordan Mills

2012: DE Julius Peppers/CB Charles Tillman, DE Shea McClellin

2011: LB Nick Roach, DT Stephen Paea

2010: DT Anthony Adams, T J'Marcus Webb

2009: C Olin Kreutz, WR Johnny Knox

2008: CB Charles Tillman, RB Matt Forte

2007: LB Brian Urlacher, TE Greg Olsen

2006: C Olin Kreutz, KR Devin Hester

2005: T John Tait, S Chris Harris

2004: C Olin Kreutz, DT Tommie Harris

2003: C Olin Kreutz, CB Charles Tillman

2002: DE Phillip Daniels, DE Alex Brown

2001: T James Williams, RB Anthony Thomas

2000: DT Clyde Simmons, LB Brian Urlacher

1999: WR Marcus Robinson, CB Jerry Azumah

1998: WR Bobby Engram, S Tony Parrish

1997: TE Ryan Wetnight, TE John Allred/S Van Hiles

1996: DT Chris Zorich, WR Bobby Engram

1995: QB Erik Kramer, RB Rashaan Salaam

1994: S Shaun Gayle, RB Raymont Harris

1993: WR Tom Waddle LB Myron Baker/G Todd Perry

1992: LB Mike Singletary/DT Chris Zorich

Rookies Only

1991: DT Chris Zorich

1990: S Mark Carrier

1989: DE Trace Armstrong

1988: TE James Thornton/LB Mickey Pruitt

1987: WR Ron Morris

1986: RB Neal Anderson

1985: K Kevin Butler

1984: S Shaun Gayle

1983: T Jimbo Covert

1982: QB Jim McMahon

1981: LB Mike Singletary

1980: TE Bob Fisher

1979: DE Dan Hampton

1978: FB John Skibinski

1977: T Ted Albrecht

1976: WR Brian Baschnagel

1975: FB Roland Harper

1974: TE Fred Pagac

1973: DT Wally Chambers

1972: DT Jim Osborne

1971: S Jerry Moore

1970: G Glen Holloway

