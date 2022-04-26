Bears Piccolo Award Winners
Bears pass rusher Robert Quinn and running back Khalil Herbert were named Tuesday as winners of the veteran and rookie Brian Piccolo Awards.
The award is given each April to the Bears rookie and veteran who best exemplified the courage, loyalty, teamwork, dedication and sense of humor of Piccolo, the late Bears running back.
Piccolo died June 16 of embryonal cell carcinoma at the age of 26 after he played four seasons. His battle against cancer and the friendship he developed with Gale Sayers when Sayers during their time together on the team was led to the movie "Brian's Song" in 1971, which was based on the books "A Short Season" by Jeannie Morris.
Quinn, who overcame surgery for a brain tumor when he was in high school, came off a two-sack season in 2020 to set the team record with 18 1/2 sacks last year.
Herbert ran for 433 yards and two touchdowns and had 14 receptions in his rookie season as backup to David Montgomery.
Brian Piccolo Award
Year, Veteran Winner, Rookie Winner
2021: OLB Robert Quinn, RB Khalil Herbert
2020: WR Allen Robinson, WR Darnell Mooney
2019: DT Nick Williams, RB David Montgomery
2018: DE Akiem Hicks, LB Roquan Smith
2017: RB Benny Cunningham, RB Tarik Cohen
2016: WR Josh Bellamy, RB Jordan Howard
2015: TE Zach Miller, S Adrian Amos
2014: RB Matt Forte, CB Kyle Fuller
2013: QB Josh McCown, T Jordan Mills
2012: DE Julius Peppers/CB Charles Tillman, DE Shea McClellin
2011: LB Nick Roach, DT Stephen Paea
2010: DT Anthony Adams, T J'Marcus Webb
2009: C Olin Kreutz, WR Johnny Knox
2008: CB Charles Tillman, RB Matt Forte
2007: LB Brian Urlacher, TE Greg Olsen
2006: C Olin Kreutz, KR Devin Hester
2005: T John Tait, S Chris Harris
2004: C Olin Kreutz, DT Tommie Harris
2003: C Olin Kreutz, CB Charles Tillman
2002: DE Phillip Daniels, DE Alex Brown
2001: T James Williams, RB Anthony Thomas
2000: DT Clyde Simmons, LB Brian Urlacher
1999: WR Marcus Robinson, CB Jerry Azumah
1998: WR Bobby Engram, S Tony Parrish
1997: TE Ryan Wetnight, TE John Allred/S Van Hiles
1996: DT Chris Zorich, WR Bobby Engram
1995: QB Erik Kramer, RB Rashaan Salaam
1994: S Shaun Gayle, RB Raymont Harris
1993: WR Tom Waddle LB Myron Baker/G Todd Perry
1992: LB Mike Singletary/DT Chris Zorich
Rookies Only
1991: DT Chris Zorich
1990: S Mark Carrier
1989: DE Trace Armstrong
1988: TE James Thornton/LB Mickey Pruitt
1987: WR Ron Morris
1986: RB Neal Anderson
1985: K Kevin Butler
1984: S Shaun Gayle
1983: T Jimbo Covert
1982: QB Jim McMahon
1981: LB Mike Singletary
1980: TE Bob Fisher
1979: DE Dan Hampton
1978: FB John Skibinski
1977: T Ted Albrecht
1976: WR Brian Baschnagel
1975: FB Roland Harper
1974: TE Fred Pagac
1973: DT Wally Chambers
1972: DT Jim Osborne
1971: S Jerry Moore
1970: G Glen Holloway
