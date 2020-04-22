If the Bears decide on defense instead of wide receiver or offensive lineman with their two second-round picks, the choice likely becomes whether the need at safety or cornerback is greater and if the talent is better at those two positions.

Most mock drafts depict a late first-round cornerback grab going on in front of the Bears, so the safeties could be better value in Round 2.

There is always a grab for cornerbacks because it's a more difficult position to play.

"When I look at corner, for me it's really no different than pass rusher, you cannot have enough of those guys," Bears general manager Ryan Pace said Tuesday. "So I think it's something we're always looking at improving."

Based on reported Bears visits with cornerbacks in the draft crop, it would appear they realize they'll be looking at trying to find cornerbacks in the second and third waves to acquire someone to replace Prince Amukamara.

Currently on their roster are 2018 undrafted free agent Kevin Toliver II, former CFL player Tre Roberson and former Steelers cornerback Artie Burns, as well as a few others. Michael Joseph is a holdover from their practice squad. Xavier Crawford is a 2019 sixth-round draft pick of the Houston Texans who was waived late last October and signed to Miami's practice squad, and then in December was cut and signed by the Bears to their practice squad.

Burns is a reclamation project as a former first-round pick who lost his starting status and then his job with the Steelers.

It all looks like a step down from Amukamara to the players now on the roster at the position, aside from two-time Pro Bowl left cornerback Kyle Fuller.

"We did some things in the offseason to help that," Pace said. "We're excited about Toliver. We added Artie Burns. We have some young guys we're excited about developing."

Someone closer to Fuller's status as an early draft pick with top college talent might be necessary to compete for the other spot.

Mississippi State's Cameron Dantzler and LSU's Kristian Fulton are the most prominent cornerbacks who have had reported visited with the Bears, but Fulton is often classified as a first-round pick in mock drafts. Dantzler is a lean 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from Mississippi State who enjoyed great success in the SEC but tested out poorly at the combine with a 4.64-second 40-yard dash.

The Bears are known to have talked to Notre Dame defensive back Troy Pride, who might be more of slot cornerback. He ran a 4.4-second 40 at the combine after he also was a track athlete a Notre Dame and turned in personal bests of 10.5 seconds in the 100 meters and 21.16 in the 200. He also ran a 6.73 indoors in the 60-yard dash.

Auburn's Javaris Davis is a cornerback who had a video interview with the Bears according to Justin Melo of Draft Wire. The 5-10, 180-pounder ran a 4.39 at the combine and before that was being thought of as a seventh-rounder or an undrafted free agent. Another late draft pick they've had reported contact with was Oklahoma State's A.J. Green.

Nebraska's Lamar Jackson had a pro day before the coronavirus and the Bears saw him there. He is a possible mid-round pick.

Bears NFL Draft 2020: Cornerbacks

The Cornerbacks Room: Kyle Fuller, Kevin Toliver II, Buster Skrine, Artie Burns, Duke Shelley, Xavier Crawford, Stephen Denmark, Michael Joseph, Tre Roberson.

Sports Illustrated's Top of the Line: Jeffery Okudah, Ohio State; C.J. Henderson, Florida; Kristian Fulton, LSU; Trevon Diggs, Alabama; Jeff Gladney, TCU; A.J. Terrell, Clemson.

When Bears Should Pick One: Starting at No. 43 in Round 2.

Possibles Early: Terrell; Gladney; Jaylon Johnson, Utah; Damon Arnette, Ohio State; Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn; Bryce Hall, Virginia; Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State; Troy Pride, Notre Dame.

Possibles Later: A.J. Green Oklahoma State; Lamar Jackson, Nebraska; Javaris Davis, Auburn; Javelin Guidry, Utah; Josiah Scott, Michigan State; Harrison Hand, Temple.

Get Used to It: The Detroit Lions already needed another cornerback anyway and then Darius Slay's departure made it obvious they're going to take Okudah, who will be trying to blanket Bears receivers twice a year.

