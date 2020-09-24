The Bears couldn't have a more clear invitation to sign Damon "Snacks" Harrison than they now have.

The injury suffered by backup nose tackle John Jenkins was not only severe enough to keep him out of Wednesday's practice, it will keep him sidelined indefinitely because it includes ligament damage according to a report by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The report said Jenkins could go on injured reserve.

As a result, the Bears have signed Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad defensive lineman Daniel McCullers. This might not be enough of a move to fortify the position, however.

McCullers is a 6-foot-7, 325-pound veteran of seven NFL seasons and was on the practice squad because of the rule allowing more veterans on it this year. He's never been a starter, having started only three games, and has 41 total tackles in 73 games played.

McCullers hasn't played this season and has been on the field for more than 12% of the Steelers' defensive snaps only once in his seven seasons, that coming in 2016 when he took 17% of the defensive reps.

Really McCullers at 6-foot-7, 325 pounds, doesn't have the frame of a nose tackle. The squat, powerful player is more of an ideal fit for nose. However, with the way teams are passing off three-step and five-step drops to avoid the Bears pass rush so far, having a potential 6-7 nose can't hurt to knock down passes.

The Bears, though, had a real problem at the nose in Week 1 against the run and when inside linebacker Danny Trevathan struggled it only made for a big day by Lions 35-year-old running back Adrian Peterson.

Nose tackle Eddie Goldman opted out before the season. Bilal Nichols moved to that spot and has played 48% of the defensive snaps between there and defensive end, while Jenkins has been on the field for 40% of snaps.

Although Jenkins has only two tackles so far, he has been able to provide rest for Nichols or for other defensive linemen and has experience in the system.

Now they're bringing in a player who has no experience in this defense and hoping to get something out of him when he hasn't really produced in Pittsburgh.

Of course, there is someone available who can provide what a nose tackle is supposed to provide and occupy as many blockers as possible. That's Snacks Harrison.

Various teams have been rumored to have interest in Harrison but he remains unsigned and three weeks into the season it's reasonable to anticipate the market value has dropped a bit.

Harrison has been more than defensive lineman who occupies blockers. He has been a plug and a play maker, with 485 tackles over eight seasons, including 37 for loss.

The Bears have $12.5 million available in cap space according to Spotrac.com, and without getting a new contract yet for Allen Robinson it might be time to look at the current picture instead of the future and spend some of this for Harrison.

The asterisk to all of this, of course, is that Harrison has spent his time away from football since being cut by the Lions getting into shape instead of eating. He was at 351 pounds at last sighting.

Nose tackle is not a position requiring great mastery of a system on offense or defense and Harrison could step right in and start providing support on the line from Day 1, provided he's in shape to do so.

