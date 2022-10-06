The Bears not only were without cornerback Jaylon Johnson again when they practiced Wednesday, they also were without his backup.

Cornerback Jaylon Jones missed Wednesday's practice but not with an injury.

Jones was reported as ill, so it's possible he'll be back to play if Johnson is unable to go Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Needless to say, the Vikings are not the team to go against with cornerbacks missing considering they have wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Johnson has a quad injury that has kept him out for two games and apparently is still bothering him.

The Bears injury report was largely unchanged from last week besides the illness Jones had.

Both running back David Montgomery and safety Dane Cruikshank joined Johnson on the sidelines watching practice with injuries. Montgomery injured his ankle and, like Johnson, has missed two games. Cruikshank has a hamstring injury.

Linebacker Matthew Adams practiced on a limited basis after missing two games with a hamstring injury. Tight end Ryan Griffin also practiced on a limited basis and has been out two games with Achilles soreness.

Kicker Cairo Santos rejoined the team after missing last week with a personal absence while Michael Badgley did the kicking and went 4-for-4 on short kicks with short notice.

"It was impressive," Santos said of Badgley. It was such a short week, right?

"You know, he didn't get to practice with the team and weather was windy, it looked like on TV and talking with him. He did a great job."

For the Vikings, both pass rusher Za'Darius Smith and defenisve back Andrew Booth Jr. practiced on a limited basis. Booth has a quad injury and Smith a knee injury.

