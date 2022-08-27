It would be understandable if Justin Fields approached Saturday's preseason finale with a bit of trepidation.

It was in Cleveland where he got ambushed in his first career start last year as the Browns hit him with nine sacks and scored a 26-6 rout.

"No, he hasn't said anything about that, which I'm glad," tackle Braxton Jones said. "I mean, that was last year.

"We've got a different group of guys and obviously we're looking for a better outcome."

Some of the Browns who piled up those sacks could play against Fields and the Bears offense, although not for long. Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and safety Ronnie Harrison had eight of the nine sacks and remain with Cleveland.

They will be seeing a different Fields, but not a finished product by any means.

Fields' passes need to be out on time better, he needs to be better with his scrambles and at escaping the rush according to offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko. But he's progressing.

"Pocket presence is not an easy thing to teach, but he's got the toughness and the guts to do it," Getsy said.

Time is on Fields' side as a 23-year-old passer.

"He's a young quarterback learning a new offense, and first two seasons, are tough," receiver Equanimeous St. Brown said. "He has the most to learn out of everybody.

"He has to know what the O-line's doing, receivers, everybody."

ROBERT QUINN WASN'T ONLY BEAR WHO BATTLED CANCER

So when you toss in what Fields also needs to learn about his own responsibilities, it's a complicated task.

"You know, it's my first year with him," St. Brown said. "I think you've gotta get more reps in with a quarterback to build chemistry, build trust within that quarterback. You can't just come inーnew quarterback, new receiverーand just have chemistry.

"That takes time, effort, and you can put in the work. So I think the offseason and training camp has helped that."

The Bears would like to think the progress will be more apparent in Saturday's game, because it will really need to be there the next time he takes the field against San Francisco.

"This is a big-game experience for him that he's gonna have prior to the start of the season, and he's excited about it," coach Matt Eberflus said. 'He's excited about getting out there and doing it."

Here are more Bears of interest to watch on offense in Saturday's game beyond Fields, with the emphasis now on starters as they'll get an entire half against Cleveland.

1. WR Darnell Mooney

It would be a positive for the top receiver to hook up for a meaningful catch or two. They had one connection in each of the preseason games so far, including a 26-yarder in the opener with Kansas City. Mooney is going to need to step up greatly in the opener as unquestioned No. 1 receiver now and with injuries still affecting the Bears receiver group.

2. T Braxton Jones

His blocking has had some flaws and he admitted to needing improvement against bull rushes. If he's going to struggle against a particular type of rush, he can't be any more help to the Bears than a batter is to a baseball team if he can't hit a curveball. Jones needs a good game to keep the faith coaches seem to have in him. The reason for this? During the past week they moved Riley Reiff back to left tackle with the backups after he'd been taking plays at backup right tackle behind Larry Borom. Now Shon Coleman is lining up at backup right tackle. Either they're just getting Reiff work like a swing tackle would have, or they're thinking seriously about not putting so much responsibility on the shoulders of Jones at the outset and starting Reiff. So Jones needs a solid effort.

3. G Teven Jenkins

Of course Jenkins is a guy to watch here. He came through last week in a start at the position and if he continues to deliver then perhaps there will be no discussion or rumors about trades. Pad level and hand usage are big areas of concern for him.

4. RB Darrynton Evans

A stronger second game leaves open the possibility the Bears could keep a fourth running back. Particularly after special teams coordinator Richard Hightower sang his praises as a potential gunner on punts, Evans appears to have a decent shot to stick with the team. He could get plenty of work in the second half carrying the ball as running back Trestan Ebner has been out injured all week.

