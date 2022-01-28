Bears to Interview Packers QB Coach for Offensive Coordinator

The Bears could take away a piece of their biggest rival's success.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Bears coach Matt Eberflus is planning to interview Packers quarterbacks coach and passing-game coordinator Luke Getsy for offensive coordinator.

Getsy was considered an obvious choice for new Packers offensive coordinator after Nathaniel Hackett went to Denver as head coach, according to Bill Huber of Packer Central.

However, the Packers offensive coordinator does not call plays. Matt LaFleur calls plays and it would be a step up for Getsy to be a coordinator calling the plays for a defensive head coach like Eberflus.

Huber also reported it's possible Getsy could be considered for Denver offensive coordinator. Again, in Denver Getsy might not have the opportunity to call plays with Hackett as coach after Hackett never was allowed to call plays in Green Bay.

If an offensive coordinator ever wants to become a head coach, it's almost required for them to have a chance to call plays first.

"I think that for me, personally, I absolutely needed that," Huber reported LaFleur as saying about his year calling plays in Tennessee in 2018. "That's a big reason why I actually left (the Rams) after that 2017 season, because I had just interviewed for Tennessee and I knew I wasn't quite where I know I wanted to be, so I took that chance."

PACKERS FACE POSSIBLE LOSS OF ANOTHER ASSISTANT

The offensive coordinator position is critical for the Bears because Eberflus needs someone who can work to develop quarterback Justin Fields.

The Bears were interviewing former Bears and Texans quarterbacks coach/Colts offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton for the position on Friday. They also have been reported to have interest in Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo.

Getsy would bring the coveted Shanahan offensive style to the Bears. LaFleur was in Washington when Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay worked on that staff and the offense came from that grouping. McVay, Shanahan, and Bengals coach Zac Taylor all use forms of this offense.

Getsy had actually been associated with the Packers before the arrival of LaFleur and Hackett. He was a offensive quality control coach under Mike McCarthy in 2014-15 and wide receivers coach there in 2016-17 before taking the offensive coordinator job at Mississippi State for 2018. He returned then to the Packers as quarterbacks coach for one year and was given the additional title of passing game coordinator in 2020.

"I think he's a great communicator," LaFleur told Huber about Getsy. "He's got great command. I think people believe in him. He's genuine. He's a good person. He cares about people. He's got all the qualities that you look for, I think, when you think about a leader."

The Broncos have already interviewed Getsy, but it was for head coach prior to hiring Hackett.

