Bears to Interview Packers QB Coach for Offensive Coordinator

Skip to main content
Play-Calling an Attraction for Bears OC Post

Play-Calling an Attraction for Bears OC Post

The Bears will interview quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Luke Getsy for their offensive coordinator position.

USA Today

The Bears will interview quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Luke Getsy for their offensive coordinator position.

The Bears could take away a piece of their biggest rival's success. 

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Bears coach Matt Eberflus is planning to interview Packers quarterbacks coach and passing-game coordinator Luke Getsy for offensive coordinator.

Getsy was considered an obvious choice for new Packers offensive coordinator after Nathaniel Hackett went to Denver as head coach, according to Bill Huber of Packer Central. 

However, the Packers offensive coordinator does not call plays. Matt LaFleur calls plays and it would be a step up for Getsy to be a coordinator calling the plays for a defensive head coach like Eberflus.

Huber also reported it's possible Getsy could be considered for Denver offensive coordinator. Again, in Denver Getsy might not have the opportunity to call plays with Hackett as coach after Hackett never was allowed to call plays in Green Bay.

If an offensive coordinator ever wants to become a head coach, it's almost required for them to have a chance to call plays first. 

"I think that for me, personally, I absolutely needed that," Huber reported LaFleur as saying about his year calling plays in Tennessee in 2018. "That's a big reason why I actually left (the Rams) after that 2017 season, because I had just interviewed for Tennessee and I knew I wasn't quite where I know I wanted to be, so I took that chance."

Read More

PACKERS FACE POSSIBLE LOSS OF ANOTHER ASSISTANT

The offensive coordinator position is critical for the Bears because Eberflus needs someone who can work to develop quarterback Justin Fields.

The Bears were interviewing former Bears and Texans quarterbacks coach/Colts offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton for the position on Friday. They also have been reported to have interest in Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo.

Getsy would bring the coveted Shanahan offensive style to the Bears. LaFleur was in Washington when Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay worked on that staff and the offense came from that grouping. McVay, Shanahan, and Bengals coach Zac Taylor all use forms of this offense.

Getsy had actually been associated with the Packers before the arrival of LaFleur and Hackett. He was a offensive quality control coach under Mike McCarthy in 2014-15 and wide receivers coach there in 2016-17 before taking the offensive coordinator job at Mississippi State for 2018. He returned then to the Packers as quarterbacks coach for one year and was given the additional title of passing game coordinator in 2020.

"I think he's a great communicator," LaFleur told Huber about Getsy. "He's got great command. I think people believe in him. He's genuine. He's a good person. He cares about people. He's got all the qualities that you look for, I think, when you think about a leader."

The Broncos have already interviewed Getsy, but it was for head coach prior to hiring Hackett.  

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

 

USATSI_16566998
News

Bears to Interview Packers QB Coach for Offensive Coordinator

59 minutes ago
USATSI_10018324
News

Bears Have Interest in Pep Hamilton as Offensive Coordinator

2 hours ago
USATSI_17168498
News

Bears Reportedly Considering Rich Bisaccia for Special Teams

14 hours ago
USATSI_6684388
News

What New Bears Defense Could Look Like

19 hours ago
USATSI_11971619
News

Bears Get the Leaders They Sought

22 hours ago
USATSI_12883542
News

Bears Make Matt Eberflus 17th Head Coach

Jan 27, 2022
USATSI_17570751
News

Waiting Game Now for Bears Head Coach

Jan 27, 2022
USATSI_17349182
News

Better Bears Safety Play Needs to Start at the Top

Jan 26, 2022