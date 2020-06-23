Bears coach Matt Nagy insists he's going to "callous" his team to make them ready this preseason, with starters seeing plenty of action.

It's chiefly because the quarterback derby requires it. You're not playing possible first-team quarterbacks with players who won't make the roster unless you want to invite an abundance of scrutiny.

Consider what happens if a possible starting quarterback gets injured behind blocking by second-string linemen or even third-stringers.

When this begins, Ryan Nall should be standing beside the field with a sign saying "welcome teammates, nice to see you."

Nall has been the Bears' preseason warrior on offense for two years, along with quarterback Tyler Bray. Maybe Nall will get a little rest this year in preseason, but then again maybe he doesn't want it this time.

The third-year running back from Oregon State has two rushes for 1 and 7 yards in regular-season games. He's taken eight snaps with the offense in the regular season.

Now Nall is going to have a fight on his hands to simply retain a roster spot against a former college teammate, Artavis Pierce, as well as Florida International rookie Napoleon Maxwell.

So while he has been toiling behind blockers who didn't make the team in preseason, rushing for 358 yards on 56 carries, catching 14 passes for 80 yards, and starters watched bored from the sidelines, now Nall has to worry about a job. It all seems so unfair but such is life in the NFL.

Nall's preseason stats at least show he's capable of being on an NFL roster. His weakness was supposed to be speed, but he has broken a pair of 69-yard runs.

A 6-foot-2, 239-pound runner is expected to be a power back, but Nall doesn't necessarily fit this description. He can show some power, but his quickness and shifty feet allow him to avoid more tacklers than he tries to run over.

It's a unique skill set, not totally unlike former Bears first-round draft pick Brad Muster, who was 6-3, 235 but not a powerful runner during the late 80s and early 90s.

The question facing the Bears is whether back of Nall's skill set can be the backup who steps in if David Montgomery is injured, because there is no one else who fits the every-down back description on the roster other than the two undrafted rookies, Maxwell and Pierce.

As a backup, Nall needed to show he can play special teams and he has done that. Last year he played 137 snaps on special teams and got in on three tackles in addition to making his two runs for 8 yards.

It will be challenge for Nall holding off both Pierce and Maxwell.

It might be in special teams during the preseason where he can best show he's capable of maintaining his regular roster spot, after spending 1 1/2 seasons on the practice squad. The two rookies aren't yet familiar with the special teams demands in the NFL and he'll hold an edge over them here.

It would help Nall to be more of a pass blocker too. He's already shown he can catch passes but the backup running back would be vital as a pass blocker because the other backs, Tarik Cohen and gadget type Cordarrelle Patterson are not going to provide anything as pass blockers.

Nall needs to improve this training camp in all aspects of his game or worry about losing a job. It hardly seems fair after being the guy toting the ball so much in preseason that he led the NFC in rushing for practice games in 2018.

Such is life in the NFL.

Ryan Nall at a Glance

Oregon State RB

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 239

The Numbers: In two preseasons and 56 carries, Ryan Nall is averaging 6.4 yards a rushing attempt.

Roster Chances: 2.5 on a scale of 1-5, 5 being the most.

2020 Projection: Wins roster spot as backup running back, makes 30 carries, 95 yards, 3 receptions. Becomes important special teams player in two phases.

