Bears Put Larry Borom on IR, Flex Two Players

After putting tackle Larry Borom on injured reserve due to an ankle injury, the Bears have flexed two players from the practice squad who have previous NFL experience.

Bears rookie tackle Larry Borom has joined fellow rookie tackle Teven Jenkins on injured reserve.

The team put him on IR on Saturday in advance of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals after an ankle injury suffered last Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Borom was replacing left tackle Jason Peters in the 34-14 loss. Peters had suffered a quad injury. Borom got in for 16 plays but then left.

Coach Matt Nagy on Friday had hinted the ankle injury might be a more severe one.

Jenkins was supposed to be the starter at left tackle but went on injured reserve due to preseason back surgery.

Nagy seemed confident on Friday the Bears would have Peters to start. The 39-year-old former Eagles tackle was able to practice throughout the week but each day only on a limited basis.

If Peters can't go or is injured in the game, the Bears would turn to Elijah Wilkinson, the former Broncos backup.

With the Borom move, the Bears decided to flex players from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. They brought up newly acquired tackle Alex Taylor and defensive lineman Margus Hunt.

Hunt could be a replacement on the defensive line because nose tackle Eddie Goldman is doubtful for the game.

Hunt is a former Cincinnati Bengals player, who could also help in this regard. He was with the Benglas as a second-round draft pick from 2013-2016, then returned last year for nine games after he'd been with the Colts and the Saints.

Taylor, a 6-foot-9, 294-pound tackle, has played in one NFL game with Cleveland last year. He had a very minor role, getting in for four special teams plays.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven