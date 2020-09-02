SI.com
BearDigest
Bears Quarterback Decision Is Going to the Jury

Gene Chamberlain

The quarterback battle between Nick Foles and Mitchell Trubisky is over.

Now comes binge watching.

The Bears finished their last full practice Wednesday and on Thursday have only a light workout they call a 10-10-10.  Coaches then will get ready to go through and evaluate what they have seen in order to make cuts and also determine a quarterback winner.

In popular vernacular: Good luck with that.

"And so now what we can do as an offensive coaching staff is we can pull back, we get through tomorrow and we'll basically take every clip of every snap of both quarterbacks," Nagy said after Wednesday's practice. "And we are going to get in a room and we are going to sit down and we are going to watch all of these clips."

It won't be Ozark on Netflix or The Boys on Prime for the Bears coaches in their binge watching. It's Mitch vs. Nick: mano e' mano.

"And we're not just going to see was it complete or was it incomplete, we're going to dig really hard into the why," Nagy said. "And then we're going to look at situational football. And then we're going to look at what's around (the quarterback). Is it 1 V 2 (first vs. second), 2 V 1.

"And we're going to just shut the door. We're going to have our own opinions and ultimately in the end we're going to make a decision."

If anyone thought this would be a simple matter for the Bears by now after training camp, they were apparently wrong.  

It sounds like coaches are going to be pulling an all-nighter.

"I would say this: It is not easy," Nagy told media after Wednesday's practice. "It's not clear-cut, if that helps you at all.

"The way that we look at it as a coaching staff is that sometimes people say, 'Well if you have two quarterbacks that means you don't have any. If you have three tight ends that means you don't have any.' But we know what we have in these guys. We feel really good about both of them. Being as brutally honest as I could be, it's difficult."

Players outside of the quarterbacks say they remain oblivious to this, regardless of how unlikely this seems.

 "Whoever coach picks, my job isn't going to change," tackle Charles Leno Jr. said. "I still have to protect him regardless of what happens. I'm just excited to play football again. 

"I haven't gone against another opponent since what, December of last year? So I'm just excited to get back out there on the football field. Granted with all of this COVID stuff going on, and no fans, we'll see how it all goes. But I'm just excited to get to hitting somebody else other than Roy Robertson-Harris all day."

The jury might come back with a verdict any time between Friday and Wednesday.

Judging by the way pro football now makes an extreme effort to protect and hold its biggest news for a few reporters from NFL Network or ESPN to tweet look for it to get out to one of them ahead of time, although everyone who's seen a practice will be on the lookout for word somehow.

"So really we're at a point now where we can start hammering through where we're at as a coaching staff," Nagy said. "I think that’s what you guys are all waiting for. That's what we're waiting for.

"But it's not easy for sure."

