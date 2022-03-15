Another result of the failures of Ryan Pace as Bears GM has surfaced.

The NFL on Tuesday released the list of compensatory draft picks awarded and as a result the official draft order can officially be known. Until now it was only being guessed at.

The Bears receive no compensatory draft picks. None were expected as the picks are awarded using a formula protected by the NFL but described as free agent differential, or the number of lost players in free agency to players signed.

The Bears throughout the years have had few or no compensatory picks because of their unending cycle of drafting failed players, and then signing free agents to try to make up for their failures on draft day.

Last year they had two compensatory picks, which was an unusually large number for them. Both were at the end of Round 6. However, in 2020 their compensatory fourth-round pick was the first they'd received in 10 years.

They started this process of giving out extra picks from Rounds 3-7 after the 1994 season and in that period of 28 drafts the Bears have had 20 compensatory picks.

This year's list of compensatory picks includes two extra selections at the end of Round 3 for San Francisco and one each for Detroit, New Orleans, Cleveland, Baltimore, Kansas City and the L.A. Rams. The Lions have the first compensatory pick, No. 97 overall.

The 49ers and Rams have five compensatory picks, the Chargers 4 and the Lions, Ravens and Cardinals 3.

In all 17 teams received compensatory picks, but not the Bears, and because of the third, fourth-round and fifth-round comp picks awarded the Bears will pick later in Rounds 5 and 6.

