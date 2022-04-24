Skip to main content

Report: Byron Pringle Facing Driving Charges

According to a TMZ report, Bears receiver Byron Pingle was said by police to have been doing donuts and driving recklessly with a child in the car.

The Bears are facing the first off-field character issue of the Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus regime after wide receiver Byron Pringle was charged Saturday with reckless driving and driving on a suspended license, according to a TMZ Sports report.

Pringle, signed in free agency to a one-year, $6 million deal with $4 million guaranteed, was reported by TMZ to have been pulled over and charged by Florida Highway Patrol after doing donuts in a sports car with a child in the car.

Police were reported to have said they saw an orange 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat driving recklessly, "burning rubber and doing donuts on a public road."

Police said Pringle was confrontational, according to TMZ, and did not cooperate with them.

TMZ said Pringle was taken into custody about 5:15 p.m. and taken to county jail.

The TMZ report said the child in the car was Pringle's son.

One of the key attributes Bears GM Ryan Poles said he saw in the free agents the team was signing was their character.

"And just with restrictions with the cap, the goal was to get as many players into the door as possible that kind of reflected everything that we've said from the very beginning, which is high character, passionate about football, tough, smart," Poles told reporters at the owners meeting.

Pringle has 67 career receptions in three seasons with 898 yards and seven touchdowns. He made career highs of 42 receptions, 568 yards and five TDs last year. 

The Bears lined up Pringle with their first team at the left wide receiver or X-receiver spot in minicamp.

