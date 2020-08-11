Bears wide receivers coach Mike Furrey rarely seems at a loss when it comes to voicing support for his young receivers.

This goes for an older one, as well.

Ted Ginn Jr. claims he can still clear out defenses with his speed at age 35 and Furrey definitely doesn't doubt it, but to expect him to run 4.3-something in the 40 might be a bit extreme.

"You know he's still a 4.3 and he's still got it and so that's that fear factor that he still has and we're glad to have it," Furry said.

There are two major questions about this Bears receiver group heading into this season and speed is one of them. The other is experience. They think Ginn can help answer both issues in several ways.

A year ago they weren't the fastest group, because Taylor Gabriel was either injured or didn't play at the speed of someone who is said to have run in the 4.3s or faster. He averaged 10.3 and 12.2 yards a catch in two seasons and three of his six touchdowns came in less than half of one quarter of play in 2019.

Ginn hasn't exactly been a touchdown machine either, with 33 TDs in 13 seasons, but his numbers are far better and he averaged 13.9 yards a catch over those 13 years -- including 14.0 as recently as last year.

Rookie Darnell Mooney ran a 4.38 in the 40 at the combine and has similar speed, but no experience.

Speed and production from that "Z" receiver position opposite Allen Robinson II is needed to clear it out for other receivers to operate in less traffic

In Ginn, Furrey trusts.

"And when he lines up DBs are going to be scared to death that he's going to take the top off on them but I think you can add his route running into that, that he's a very veteran route-runner," Furrey said said.

The Bears won't find a great deal of speed in former Georgia receivers Riley Ridley and Javon Wims. They're both 4.5-plus guys.

They know what they have in Robinson and it's not speed. He's the "X" receiver who can go up in the air and haul down anything. He proved it with 98 catches last year.

The other trouble was their receiver corps was nearly one-dimensional. If it wasn't Robinson, it was running back Tarik Cohen or no one until Anthony Miller broke out in the season's second half.

They can't even be certain about Miller until the season begins because he had another shoulder surgery. His development was thought to be the complement Robinson needed.

"As much as we want to say, 'Hey, Anthony, go,' this is still a guy in Year 3," Furrey said. "You look at the track record of guys who have played in the NFL and played wide receiver, Year 3, Year 4, you're still trying to figure some things out."

It's Ginn who could prove to be the binding force in Furrey's mind because of what he can do for Miller as a veteran offering guidance.

"I just think with that addition, it's going to help (Miller) grow," Furrey said.

They're anticipating a good deal from a 35-year-old receiver, and if they get it the receiver corps could be more dangerous than any time since Matt Nagy took over as coach.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven