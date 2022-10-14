The promise by Bears coach Matt Eberflus to take a close look at what's going on with the team over this weekend's mini-bye came under the too-little, too-late category of disaster management.

"We're going to reassess everything," he said.

If they had assessed properly the first time, they wouldn't have had Velus Jones Jr. fielding punts after he looked like Mr. Magoo trying to find his car keys throughout most of the game. They would have pulled him before another fateful muffed punt because it was apparent very early he was going to have trouble.

By game time, a strong wind had died down to 14 mph or less and he was still having difficulty all game fielding punts.

"It wasn't that bad out there, I didn't think," Eberflus said.

Then someone should have acted.

Likewise, the Bears were near the goal line three times without scoring a single point yet managed to lose to a team that scored just 12 points.

"Losses are tough any way," wide receiver Darnell Mooney said. "So this one was very, very, very tough. If I catch the dumb ball we don't have to worry about this."

Mooney did catch the dumb ball, he just bobbled it first and once he clutched it he was out of the end zone and then down on the field and out of bounds inches short.

What was all that extra work he did with the JUGS machine for, anyway? He even bought two of those machines himself to help quit bobbling it.

However, if the Bears had other actual receivers who could produce like most NFL teams then Mooney might not be the one they constantly must rely on, as they make the offense and Fields thoroughly predictable.

The Bears badly needed other receivers to step up, and Dante Pettis did to some extent after spending the previous two games dropping passes.

However, they need better numbers from other pass catchers.

There were other problems, but don't pin this defeat on the defense.

They heralded the return of cornerback Jaylon Johnson and then Johnson and the defense made good on their vow to improve after their top pass defender had returned.

The Bears defense supported the offense, played complementary football.

Special teams, coaches and red zone offense failed them.

Here are grades from Thursday Night Football and a disfunctional 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Bears Running Game: C+

It looks fantastic with 37 attempts for 238 yards until you realize that 88 of those yards came via Justin Fields' brilliant scrambling. Still, they did have 142 yards on 22 carries from their backs. Again, here it's deceiving. A total of 64 of those yards came on one run by Khalil Herbert. On their other 21 runs by backs, they had 78 yards, or 3.7 yards a carry. That's not quite where it needs to be, and there was one more yard they needed to get at the goal line in the first quarter and didn't pick it up becaus the line provided no push.

Bears Passing Game C

Again a bit deceiving in the numbers as 40 of Fields' 190 passing yards came on the one throw for a TD to Pettis. Fields was missing too many receivers with his eyes, and also with his arm. He didn't see a few receivers because he seems to gets fixated elsewhere running through his progression -- or looking to run for his life because pass blocking broke down. Mooney had his seven catches for 68 yards and Pettis four for 84, but once again there is no support forthcoming from other receivers. Velus Jones Jr. had a 10-yard run with a glorified handoff. It's hard to believe they couldn't have used N'Keal Harry in the red zone to at least jump up for a pass one of the three times they were inside the 10-yard line but he was left inactive after they brought him off injured reserve. They hit Cole Kmet for 15 yards, but targeted him only three times. And 6-foot-5 Equanimeous St. Brown didn't even have a target in the game. Fields was sacked five times for 36 yards in losses. It's at 23 sacks and counting now, if anyone cares, and Fields has a sore left shoulder.

Bears Run Defense: B-

A total of 128 yards on 28 carries by backs says the Bears solidified the run defense. The average isn't great, and they leaked at a bad time in the game, when Washington was trying to kill the clock, but they ultimately got it done. Tackles Justin Jones, Mike Pennel, Angelo Blackson and Armon Watts needed big games against an offense with big backs, and they had their best game of the year. Most of Washington's rushing yardage came around the edge. Watts, especially, impressed with six tackles. Roquan Smith made 12 tackles and was even used to blitz on occasion.

Pass Defense: B

Washington had 359 passing yards its previous game and had no plays longer than 18 yards Monday night while the Bears had six plays longer than the Commanders' longest play. Johnson. Terry McLaurin was held in check with only three catches for 41 yards thanks largely to Johnson. Perhaps inspired by Johnson's play and return, Kyler Gordon played his best game of the year, with six tackles and a pass breakup. They held an offense with three 300-yard passing days to 86 net yards passing, 27:48 of possession time, 3 of 13 on third down and eight drives of five plays or less.

Special Teams: D-

Velus Jones didn't try to return three of the kickoffs he was sent back to return. Too bad he didn't do the same with one of the punts. He had no business trying to field the muffed punt inside the 10 to begin with. His play completely ruined this grade for the rest of special teams and the team.

Coaching: D-

Just like with special teams, one person ruined this for everyone. Special teams coordinator Richard Hightower had seen Jones three times have trouble judging punts. He let two hit the ground that should have been caught and had another he called fair catch on when he had clear sailing ahead for 10 yards at the least. He should have told Eberflus to pull the punt returner. And Eberflus deserves blame for seeing all of this and not simply ordering it himself. Instead, Jones was out there trying to field a punt he misjudged inside the 10 with the Bears leading by a point in the fourth quarter. No complaints this week about Alan Williams' called game after the disaster in Minnesota. What Luke Getsy called on offense isn't really known because the game plan degenerated into Fields running for his life and either heaving it downfield or scrambling for yardage to extend drives. Eberflus keeps saying they've got to learn to finish. Well, they are finished. They play New England and Dallas next and have a 2-4 record. Countdown to the draft and free agency has begun and this time there is no excuse for Ryan Poles to avoid receiver and offensive line help.

Overall: D+

It wasn't the worst thing you can find on Amazon Prime Video but combined with last week's Colts-Broncos disaster there are sure to be lots of canceled subscriptions.

