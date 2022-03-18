The Bears are giving former Packers receiver Equanimeous St. Brown another chance to prove himself after four seasons in Green Bay when he rarely had targets.

It wasn't the first Packers receiver or the second Packers receiver of choice for many Bears fans but the team finally added a receiver in free agency on Thursday and it was a former Packers pass catcher.

Equanimeous St. Brown, a 6-foot-5, 214-pound former Notre Dame pass catcher agreed to terms with the Bears according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson.

St. Brown hasn't had the breakthrough like his brother Amon-Ra St. Brown, the Lions receiver who had 90 rookie receptions. And he definitely hasn't produced like two other Packers receivers, unrestricted free agent Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Davante Adams, who has just been traded to the Raiders.

St. Brown has all the physical tools but has only 37 career catches in four years, including a 2019 season wiped out by an ankle injury suffered in training camp.

St. Brown made 21 catches for 328 yards in a promising rookie season, but after the ankle injury in 2020 and 2021 he was left behind by both Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard, who is a restricted Packers free agent receiver.

For his career, St. Brown has 37 catches for 543 yards and a touchdown. He has a catch percentage of .561 and averages 14.7 yards per catch.

There is obviously a tie between Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, the former Packers passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, and St. Brown.

This is not a case, obviously, of the Bears signing an X-receiver starter to replace Allen Robinson, and is merely a depth option. The Bears had only two receivers on the roster with receptions in Chicago before Thursday, Darnell Mooney (142 catches) and Dazz Newsome (2 catches).

The signing does look rather feeble on a day when the Bears did officially lose Robinson, as he signed with the Rams.

