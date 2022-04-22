The Bears apparently saw enough risk involved with their tackle position in minicamp to add a potential experienced swing tackle.

According to a report by Aaron Wilson, a former Houston Chronicle reporter with Pro Football Network, former Houston and Colts tackle Julien Davenport will sign with the Bears.

During minicamp, the backup tackles were Lachavious Simmons on the right side and Tyrone Wheatley Jr. at left tackle. They were behind Larry Borom and Teven Jenkins. Between the four tackles, there are 11 NFL starts, eight by Borom, two by Jenkins and one by Simmons.

The 6-foot-7, 315-pound Davenport is entering his sixth NFL season and was a starter for two seasons, one year in Houston and one in Miami. In Davenport's first year with the Dolphins, 2019, he spent eight games on injured reserve due to a hyperextended knee. Then he lost the starting spot in 2020.

The Colts last year had Davenport as a backup while Bears coach Matt Eberflus and much of his defensive staff were in Indianapolis. He started four games in relief as a backup Colts tackle.

The Bears were using Borom at left tackle and Jenkins at right tackle during minicamp, a reversal of the positions they played last year. Borom did have a couple of spot stints at left tackle due to injuries to Jason Peters when Jenkins was unavailable after his back surgery, but was focused on playing right tackle when starter Germain Ifedi was out injured.

Davenport struggled to a 28.8 grade from Pro Football Focus as a pass blocker in 2021, and allowed four sacks. He was on the field for 278 snaps.

His pass blocking had not been an issue to this extent in 2019 when he was starting for the Dolphins and had a 61.5 grade with six sacks allowed on 534 snaps.

In his full season as a starter with the Texans, he had a 52.7 grade, including 55.0 as a pass blocker.

