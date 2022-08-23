Skip to main content

Bears Waive 2021 Sixth-Round Pick

After spending much of last year on the practice squad, wide receiver Dazz Newsome has been let go by the Bears as the roster is trimmed by five players.

The Bears on Tuesday made their second roster cuts, including a player drafted in 2021 by former GM Ryan Pace.

Wide receiver Dazz Newsome, their sixth-round pick from North Carolina, was among their cut victims.

The Bears waived former Vikings fullback Jake Bargas, who they had just signed. They also waived defensive back Bopete Keyes, defensive lineman Lacale London.

In addition, the contract of vested veteran offensive tackle Julien Davenport was terminated.

These moves brought their roster down to the mandated 80-man limit prior to Tuesday's practice.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Newsome, was waived last year and brought back to the practice squad. He got promoted to the 53-man roster for three games and one start, making six punt returns for 75 yards, including a 28-yarder against Seattle. Newsome also caught two passes in five targets for 23 yards.

The move with Bargas was somewhat surprising because he just signed on Sunday after the Vikings had cut him, and also Bears fullback Khari Blasingame was reported injured in the game with Seattle.

Davenport is a former Colts left tackle. London, who is from Peoria, had signed with the Bears two years ago as an undrafted free agent from Western Illinois and was on the practice squad almost the entire time with the Bears. He was in one game for one play.

Keyes is a 6-1, 202-pound cornerback who had been with both Indianapolis under Matt Eberflus and Kansas City when GM Ryan Poles was with the Chiefs. He has played in 13 NFL games in two seasons.

The Bears will now need to trim 27 players on final cutdown day Aug. 30.

