Anticipation Keeps Bears Running Backs Waiting

Anticipation over Bears differences in the running game from last year is testing the patience of backs.

They can't wait to get the ball. And they want to see how the changes will work—whether David Montgomery will now have a chance to run somewhere after shrugging off that initial hit from a tackler, whether Tarik Cohen has room to roam outside and if Cordarrelle Patterson finally gets the ball.

After averaging only 3.72 yards per rushing attempt over the first two seasons of Matt Nagy's offense, running backs can't be blamed for optimism over any thought of an actual opening created by a blocking scheme.

"I'm just excited to see what the guys up front and the rest of the offense can do," Montgomery said.

Montgomery wasn't about to tip off what changes Bill Lazor and Juan Castillo made to the blocking scheme or run designs, just saying there are a lot things different.

"A lot of things," he said. "A lot of things for me to keep to myself."

Tarik Cohen became more of a receiver than running back last year for the first time with 64 runs and 104 targets, after getting 186 runs to 162 targets his first two years.

It would appear the Bears want to be more even-handed with the run-catch balance from what coaches have said.

"With the run game, and coach Juan's scheme that he has for us it's going to work wonders for us, how me, David, CP, Ryan (Nall), and Artavis (Pierce) love to run the ball," Cohen said. "So I feel like it's going to be great."

Like Cohen, Patterson just wants a chance with the ball in his hands. After only 28 touches last year, who can blame him?

"Honestly man, I'm a hungry football player, man," Patterson said. "Twenty-eight touches, that's not enough for me. That's just as blunt as I can say it, as self(less) as I can say it. I just need to be out there on that field, just trying to help my team out."

Patterson only had it for 17 runs, 11 catches after the Bears made a big effort to bring him to Chicago.

"I just want to go out there, get touches, help my team, and I'm never trying to selfish, man," Patterson said. "I'm just trying to go out there and help my team win a Super Bowl."

What they've done will work, Patterson said.

"Just what I've seen with my eyes, just everything from how we've handled installing our runs from Zoom meetings to how we've done in walk-throughs to how we've performed on the field, I've seen it," Patterson said. "It's not complicated."

On Sunday it will be there for everyone else to see and there will be no more hiding it.

