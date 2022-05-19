Bears GM Ryan Poles continued to reshape his scouting department Thursday with promotions or changes affecting seven scouting assignments.

Former area scout Breck Ackley was promoted to assistant director of college scouting while former pro scout Chris White has been named assistant director of pro scouting. National scouts Sam Summerville and Francis Saint Paul were promoted to senior national scouts.

Ashton Washington has been promoted from scouting assistant to player personnel coordinator and Charles Love, a scouting assistant the last two seasons, has been promoted to pro scout.

Scout John Syty has been moved into southwestern area scout role and Brendan Rehor into the southeastern area.

There were three additions from outside the staff as Poles hired area scouts Tom Bradway from the Raiders for the northeast area and and former Texans scout Ryan Cavanaugh for the midwestern area. Cavanaugh was with Ohio State last year as a college scouting coordinator.

In addition, Ryan Weese was hired out of the Montana State program as a scouting assistant. James Cosh was changed from salary cap/pro scouting analyst to manager of football administration/pro scout.

"I couldn't be more proud of the work our player personnel staff and scouts have put in to this organization since January," Poles said in a statement issued by the Bears. "These promotions and hirings are all well-deserved and put us in a great position moving forward when it comes to scouting the best talent at the collegiate and NFL levels."

A few non-scouting changes were also made. Mike Santarelli was promoted from director of football systems to executive director football technology.

