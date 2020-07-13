BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Wherever Kindle Vildor Lines Up Bears See Possibilities

Gene Chamberlain

When the Bears saw cornerback Kindle Vildor at his best, they saw someone even the best team in college football had trouble competing against.

They're hoping to see it again as he tries to compete at cornerback when camp begins. In 2018 Vildor made an interception and two passes defensed facing Clemson, and it was that game which really caught the attention of Bears personnel and earned him a selection in the fifth round this year. His team lost 38-7 and the pick came off Kelly Bryant and not Trevor Lawrence, but it all served a purpose.

"And I think back in 2018 Clemson game I remember our scouts talking about him," GM Ryan Pace said. "He kind of showed up in that game, back in 2018. But just a consistent production throughout his college career. Another guy that went to the Senior Bowl and played well. I know he had a pick the the first practice. He had another interception in the game.

"So he's got high-end ball skills."

At Georgia Southern, he caught the attention of Pro Football Focus as well and was named top defender in the Sun-Belt Conference in 2018. He recorded a 49.6 passer rating against when targeted and made four interceptions without a penalty in his final year. It earned him a 90.4 passer rating.

Vildor also showed up big at the combine with a 4.44-second 40 and a 39 1/2-inch vertical leap. At 5-foot-10, he doesn't rate a taller cornerback but has the athletic ability to play outside as well as quickness to play slot.

"He can play inside, he can play outside," Pace said. "We stress confidence when we talk about the corner position and he definitely has that confidence and that playing demeanor that we look for.

"A skill set that also translates well to special teams which is going to be important especially in the early part of his development."

The only negatives to Vildor might be the schedule he faced in college, which wasn't strong other than the occasional early season non-conference football power.

He also had an ankle injury last year but it's in his past. It led to Vildor slipping to a 65.1 PFF grade his final year.

The Bears will apparently try him at both slot corner and outside cornerback and see if he can compete at either.

The backup slot position would seem a particularly easy target considering backup Duke Shelley made the roster last year without really establishing himself.

The Bears have some other options as a slot understudy to Buster Skrine, like possibly CFL import Tre Roberson, but Vildor would seem well fitted for that spot.

Kindle Vildor at a Glance

Georgia Southern CB

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 190

Key Numbers: He made nine interceptions and a forced fumble at Georgia Southern.

Roster Chances: 4 on a scale of 1-5 with 5 being the most.

2020 Projection: 11 games played, 1 INT, 3 passes defensed.

Twitter: BearDigest @BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bears' Buster Skrine Improves Regardless of Past Criticism

After several years of being criticized in New York for his play and for penalties, Buster Skrine played at a higher level within a better defense in Chicago

Gene Chamberlain

by

Thatbearsguy

One Anticipated Bears Offensive Change Benefits Nick Foles

The Chicago Bears have neither used multiple tight end formations enough nor targeted the tight ends enough even when they had a healthy Trey Burton but Nick Foles is a quarterback who can change this.

Gene Chamberlain

Kyle Fuller Assumes Leadership Role in Bounce-Back Year

Despite a Pro Bowl berth, Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller had an off season in 2019 after several stronger efforts and now needs to bounce back as well as take on more of a leadership role.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Bears 2020 Roster Breakdown: Xavier Crawford | CB

The cornerback battle for as starting spot will be highlighted often in training camp but the Bears also have a battle among the backups just for roster spots and Xavier Crawford has plenty of upside to indicate he could win one of those jobs.

Gene Chamberlain

There's More to Pandemic Football Than How Players Are Affected

Gene Chamberlain

Bears 2020 Roster Breakdown: Michael Joseph | CB

Michael Joseph is probably the longest shot to make the Chicago Bears roster but he has been for the last two years and is still around for a third try.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears 2020 Roster Breakdown: Artie Burns | CB

Cornerback Artie Burns gave up five touchdown passes in 2018 and then another when targeted only four times in spot play in 2019, and the Chicago Bears are hoping they can return him to the form he had in 2017 when he started every game in Pittsburgh.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears 2020 Roster Breakdown: Tre Roberson | CB

It's difficult to project how Tre Roberson will rate in the starting right cornerback battle for the Bears considering he came from another league, didn't play defense in college but has a background suggesting ability gives him a shot.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Bears 2020 Roster Breakdown: Jaylon Johnson | CB

Second-round rookie cornerbacks usually don't get to become instant starters on Day 1 so Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson may need some time to fit into his role.

Gene Chamberlain

Dumber Bears Move: Trading Up for Trubisky or Jay Cutler Contract?

The Bears made an obvious mistake in moving up to draft Mitchell Trubisky over two better quarterbacks but is that a maneuver worse than dumping a major part of your salary cap into the pocket of a quarterback who has done nothing but fail for five years?

Gene Chamberlain

by

O_Dolo