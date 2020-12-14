SI.com
BearDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+
Search

Real Deal? Why Matt Nagy Sees New Mitchell Trubisky

Gene Chamberlain

Bears coach Matt Nagy never gave up on Mitchell Trubisky, as much as he simply put him off to the side for a while.

So after three games in Trubisky's return, and with playoff hopes and possibly coaching jobs resting on it, Nagy says he is sure he sees real growth by his much-maligned quarterback and it isn't merely the product of facing weak defenses.

"I think it's real," Nagy said Monday, after the Bears ended a six-game losing streak by beating Houston 36-7.

The benching in Week 3 when the team went to Nick Foles as starter served as a turning point for Trubisky according to Nagy.

"And when we made the move to Nick, again at that point in time it's really hard to accept for Mitchell," Nagy said. "But I do believe that for a lot of different reasons that's going to end up really helping him out in his career.

"What it's done is enable him to take a step back ad see where we're at and now these last thee games we're feeling an identity in this offense and he's a big part of that."

The change is an entire process, though, and includes the offense playing better to the strengths of players they have. It was a requirement after last year when they lost four straight and went on to finish 8-8, and this year they've failed again at this but once again have come around near season's end.

"You see some of the stuff that we're doing with the nakeds and the movements and he's changing his arm angles, he's making good decisions where he's looking downfield and if it's not there he's getting the ball down to the backs and the tight ends and they're making plays," Nagy said. "It's hard to defend when you do that."

Blended with a running game, it's let the Bears discover their offensive identity.

"But I've mentioned the identity part the last couple weeks and we feel that way and the guys are playing with confidence and I do believe that's real for Mitchell right now and I like where he's at," Nagy said. "He's just kind of staying in his own lane and he's being a leader and making plays and that's what's important."

Trubisky is single-minded and focused not on the past but continued improvement.

"We just want to keep finishing with touchdowns and keep continuing to get better," Trubisky said.

Since returning as starter, Trubisky owns a 100.02 passer rating with seven touchdowns, two interceptions on 76 of 113 for 776 yards.

Of course, he also fumbled twice and both of those proved huge. The first helped trigger an avalanche of Packers scoring and the second cost them a come-from-ahead lost to Detroit.

On Sunday the offense wasn't perfect behind Trubisky.

"I thought we could've locked in a little more in the second half and finished some more drives off with touchdowns instead of field goals, but that's something to build off this week," Trubisky said.

What the Bears seem to have done is become resigned to the fact Trubisky isn't going to be as good at reading defenses quickly as they'd like. They've taken the realistic approach and given him half a field to read with the bootleg passes and rollouts to one side of the field. There are deeper drops and then throwbacks into space to create running room for receivers.

A 12-yard pass play to Cole Kmet on Sunday impressed passing game coordinator Dave Ragone.

"He's taking the check-downs and those check-downs have gotten him positive yardage," Ragone said. "In the naked game obviously he's a really good athlete but what makes him special on the edge is his ability to be a threat running the football or being able to change his arm angle like he did on Sunday.

"Now he's completing, and some of those 5-yard completions, 3-yard completions are going for 10 and 12 yards, the degree of difficulty is high on those completions."

The plays spread out a defense and Trubisky then has taken advantage and when they adjust Trubisky has taken advantage with darts to Allen Robinson.

They've also put Trubisky in as much up-tempo offense as possible. If it's not going without a huddle, it's getting in and out of the huddle as quickly as possible so he can take a longer look at the defense at the line of scrimmage.

This was something Nick Foles wanted but wasn't granted enough.

"It helps declare the defense, what they're in faster," Trubisky said. "We can either snap the ball right away or we can check to something else.

"I think it's just a mechanism to us and I think I really dials our guys in because there's no dilly-dallying necessarily or anything. You've got to get out and get to the line, know your assignment and the defense has to get in their assignment, either, because there were a couple times where we can get them out of position by using that tempo.

"That's something we need to continue to emphasize. Using our tempo in and out of the huddle. Changing it up. Keep the defense off balance but continue to stay balanced within ourselves."

If this is all true of Trubisky, he's sure waited until late in the process to show it. The Bears in May rejected his fifth-year option and he'll be a free agent after the season.

"Every player in this league has their own story and we don't know where Mitch's story is gonna end up, but all's we can do right now is focus on where he's at right now at this moment," Nagy said. "And when you talk about a kid who has been through a lot—putting it out there, he's been through a lot in three years, four years—for him to be able to get where he's at right now the way he's doing it, that's a credit to him."

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

THANKS FOR READING BEAR DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ten Names to Consider for Possible Bears Coaching Hunt

The line will be forming quickly if the Chicago Bears do indeed dump Matt Nagy after the season, so it's never too early to start thinking about the talent pool of potential replacements.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Bmarr

Bears Pass Rusher Has Medical Issue According to Report

One Chicago Bears pass rusher is struggling and it could be due to a medical issue according to the Chicago Tribune.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Report Card: High Grades Mean Little Without Playoffs

The Chicago Bears earned high marks across the board for their 36-7 win over the Houston Texans but those A's will be meaningless without three more W's and a playoff berth.

Gene Chamberlain

Apparently Sweet Georgia Brown Should Replace Bear Down Chicago Bears

https://www.si.com/nfl/texans/news/cowher-slams-houston-texans-for-making-bears-look-like-globetrotters

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Defense Restores Its Roar Against Texans

With seven sacks and 11 quarterback hits, the Chicago Bears made life miserable Sunday for Deshaun Watson and the undermanned Texans offense in a 36-7 win at Soldier Field.

Gene Chamberlain

Milestone Markers Hit by Allen Robinson, David Montgomery

David Montgomery had one of the longest runs from scrimmage in Chicago Bears history while Allen Robinson hit the 1,000-yard receiving marker for the second straight year in a 36-7 win Sunday over the Houston Texans.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Make a Statement by Ending Losing Streak

An 80-yard touchdown run by David Montgomery, three TD passes by Mitchell Trubisky and seven sacks of Deshaun Watson say the Chicago Bears are still alive after their six-game losing streak ended with a 36-7 win over Houston.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears and Texans In-Game Blog | Week 14

A live in-game blog from BearDigest.com's Gene Chamberlain at Soldier Field, where the Bears are attempting to end a six-game losing streak against the Houston Texans.

Gene Chamberlain

A Look at Ryan Pace's Career as Chicago Bears GM

Everyone knows about the trade to draft Mitchell Trubisky and the trade for Khalil Mack but how has Ryan Pace done overall as a GM? Be the judge.

Gene Chamberlain

Best Bets Week 14 Against the Spread According to SI's Team

https://www.si.com/gambling/video/2020/12/11/nfl-week-14-best-bets-steelers-bills-49ers-washington

Gene Chamberlain