Bears set to get close look at potential trade target ahead of deadline
For his dominant Week 6 showing, Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift deserves plenty of credit. He averaged an incredible 7.7 yards per carry and was instrumental in Chicago's thrilling 25-24 victory over the Commanders. However, games like that are far too few to justify Swift's massive (for a running back) contract. In the previous two matchups, Swift averaged an abysmal 2.6 yards per carry and was the main reason why the offense struggled.
Maybe he keeps up this massive uptick in production, but the more likely scenario is he regresses to the below-average back we've seen since he joined Chicago. If that's the case, and if Chicago continues to win over the next couple of weeks, the Bears need to seriously consider wading into the running back market ahead of the November 4th trade deadline.
As it happens, one of the top trade targets for running backs will be at Soldier Field on Sunday: Alvin Kamara. He wouldn't be a long-term solution at 30-years-old and his production is nowhere near where it was when he first entered the league, but he's proven to still be a capable runner and pass catcher.
His numbers are down this year, but that has more to do with the Saints' offensive line being absolutely horrendous. They rank dead last in ESPN's run block win rate, while Chicago is currently the third-best team in this metric. If the Bears acquired Kamara, his numbers would rocket towards the top of the league.
It likely wouldn't cost much to acquire Kamara, either. The Bears could probably swap Swift for Kamara and only lose a late Day 3 draft selection in the process. That's a small price for a guy who can still score touchdowns while making multiple defenders look foolish.
Bears must be ready to become buyers at the deadline
Would this make for a worthwhile trade? I think it would, even if it's just a one-year Band-Aid measure until the Bears can draft a bell cow back. Kamara clearly still has the juice to make defenses pay, and pairing him up with a road grader O-line like Chicago's could see him go on a dominant run to close out the season.
At the end of the day, the 2025 season is not about winning the Super Bowl. This year is about developing Caleb Williams and proving that he's the franchise quarterback. Any move within reason that would aid his progression, like beefing up the run game, is completely justified.