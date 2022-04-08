Brian Asamoah has been linked to the Bears in some mock drafts and the athletic Oklahoma linebacker told writers at the combine he has lofty goals.

So far Bears coach Matt Eberflus has resisted attempts to find out whether Roquan Smith will play middle linebacker or weak side in his 4-3 scheme.

If the Bears draft Thursday's linebacker visitor at Halas Hall, it won't matter as they'd be in good hands either way.

Brian Asamoah of Oklahoma talked with the Bears at a top-30 visit according to a Pro Football Network report.

It could be take a Day 2 pick in this draft for the Bears to land Asamoah after his Senior Bowl week.

"It definitely increased my stock," Asamoah told reporters at the combine after being voted by offensive players at the Senior Bowl as the most outstanding player they faced.

NFL Draft Bible considers Asamoah the second-best weakside linebacker in this draft, although it's not clear this is where he would actually play in Chicago largely because of Eberflus' silence on where Smith would play.

Mel Kiper is not as sold on him, and ranks him ninth among inside linebackers behind players like Montana State's Troy Andersen, Wyoming's Chad Muma, LSU's Damone Clark and Wisconsin's Leo Chenal.

When teams talked to Asamoah, he had a description of himself they all loved hearing.

"I said I'm that new-age linebacker who can cover tight ends and running backs but also play the run as well," he said. "It just showed my versatility and how I can help an organization win ballgames."

Asamoah is relatively light at 226 pounds and is 6-foot-2. He made 12 1/2 tackles for loss among his 168 tackles at Oklahoma, and in 2021 made 80 tackles, five pass breakups and three forced fumbles.

At the combine, Asamoah didn't run a ridiculous 4.42 in the 40 like Troy Andersen, or a 4.44 like Christian Harris, but his 4.57 was among the top 10 at the position.

Asamoah is from Ohio and makes it very clear he wants to end up in Ohioas in Canton.

"I feel like that's the biggest goal, my longtime achievement that I want to do in my career, and I'm going to put everything necessary to get that gold jacket, kind of close to my hometown, which is two hours away from Canton," he said.

His home town is in Ohio. His parents came from Ghana. He went there himself ad lived for a year with his uncle, a pastor.

"When I was 10 years old, I went down there for a learning experience and to see what the environment was like," Asamoah said. "It was very different from the United States and it just gave me an opportunity to just be humble, and realize that being in America is such a blessing."

Humility doesn't mean he's afraid to tout himself, especially his versatility. Weak side, strong side or middle wouldn't matter with Asamoah. It's a situation the Bears might like to ponder as they might get to decide where best to use Smith.

"It doesn't matter what position you put me at," he said. "I feel like I'm able to play any position. Give me the responsibility to do it, I'm going to handle that responsibility."

He does like the middle, though. And that would be fine because Smith does fit the profile of an explosive play-making weak side. Asamoah enjoys the middle because of the responsibility.

"Being in control—the other 10 guys listen to you," he said. "You're like the (lead) instrument of the entire defense. I guess the best part about being in the middle is running sideline to sideline, letting your athleticism show. I feel that's what I do very well."

Receiver Visit Coming for Bears

One of the visits the Bears have upcoming is with Nebraska wide receiver Samori Toure, according to NFL Network's Michael Yam. It's justone of several visits for Yam with teams, including the Packers.

Toure made 46 receptions fro 898 yards with five TDs last year.

Toure is not a typical slot receiver, at 6-foot-3, 193 pounds. But that's where NFL Draft Bible believes he'll play in the NFL and they rate him the 12th best slot receiver available. As such, he'd likely be a Day 3 pick. He definitely has X-receiver size.

He only played one year at Nebraska and was playing for FCS school Montana before that. With the Grizzlies, he had 155 receptions for 2,488 yards with 20 touchdowns.

The step up in competition didn't seem to bother Toure much when he got to the Big Ten as he had five 100-yard receiving games last year.

Toure wasn't invited to the combine but ran a 40 at the Nebraska pro day in 4.48 seconds and did a 6.77-second three-cone drill, an extremely fast time. He had a 34-inch vertical leap.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven