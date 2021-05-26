Bears Show Reported Interest in Bashaud Breeland

Bears general manager Ryan Pace seems interested in padding the cornerback position, according to a Chicago Tribune report.

An interest is being shown by the Bears in former Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland, according to beat columnist Brad Biggs.

Breeland played for Kansas City the past two years and has started the majority of his team's games throughout a seven-year career, the lone exception being 2018 when he was with Green Bay. He was plagued by hamstring and groin injuries during that season.

Last year Breeland had the second suspension of his career for a violation of the league's performance enhancing drug policy, this one a four-game absence at the start of the season.

The 29-year-old Breeland started his career in 2014 with Washington as a fourth-round draft pick out of Clemson.

When Breeland played for the Packers in 2018 he was effective despite the injuries, with a 49.9 passer rating against and 51.5% completions allowed when targeted. With Kansas City the past two years he was effective, as well, allowing only 48.4% completions in 2019 and 50% in 2020. In those two seasons he gave up passer ratings of 88.7 and 78.3, but did allow five touchdown passes in 2019 and four last season.

Breeland has 14 career interceptions and 81 passes defended, but 60 of those came in his first four years with Washington.

The interesting aspect of Breeland's capabilities are he played mostly left cornerback. This is the position where the Bears have slated veteran Desmond Trufant, who has experienced difficulty staying healthy in recent years. Trufant's health situation should become more clear next week when the Bears open Halas Hall up to media for organized team activity workouts.

Breeland did play right cornerback two seasons, including last year. Whether the Bears would consider Breeland outside and moving Jaylon Johnson to slot cornerback isn't known, but it might be a possibility if they were to sign Breeland.

The Bears have almost no salary cap space available at this time and would be competing for Breeland's services. According to Spotrac.com, the Bears are $1.2 million over the cap, but the figure does not include the money they will save on June 1 when Charles Leno Jr. comes off their books.

Breeland played for $2.5 million, all guaranteed last year.

Breeland visited the Minnesota Vikings last week, according to the Athletic. The Vikings are looking to add cornerback depth after trading Mike Hughes. They've almost completely revamped their secondary over the last two seasons.

