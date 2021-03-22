Bears Sign System Fit Jeremiah Attaochu

With the Denver Broncos Jeremiah Attaochu produced a high amount of pressure rushes and sacks for the limited playing time he received

The Bears have attempted to bulk up their outside pass rush by signing a player familiar with their defensive system.

Journeyman outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu signed a two-year deal after a weekend visit with the Bears.

Attaochu, 28, last year played for $1 million and made five sacks with nine quarterback hits for Vic Fangio's Denver Broncos. The Bears are planning to use more of a Fangio-style defense now under Sean Desai and Attaochu within Fangio's system had 29 quarterback pressures and 8 1/2 sacks in two seasons. His 8 1/2 sacks came on less than 38% of the defensive snaps.

The Bears are the fourth team for Attaochu. who is 6-foot-3, 252 pounds and was initially a second-round draft pick of the San Diego Chargers in 2014. Attaochu hasn't been a starter since his second season, and has developed into a situational pass rusher who started when there were injuries.

The Bears last year had Barkevious Mingo in this same role and he proved a verstaile all-around performer, but didn't provide the pass-rush production the Broncos got out of Attaochu the last two years. Mingo had 2 1/2 tackles last season.

Attaochu also played for the Jets in 2018. His career-high sack total is six with the Chargers in 2015 when he was a starter and he has 20 1/2 sacks for his seven-year career.

The other regular members of the Bears rotation at edge rusher after Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn are Trevis Gipson and James Vaughters and both are back this season.

