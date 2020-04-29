The Bears added another player to their burgeoning collection of former Green Bay Packers on Wednesday when they signed free agent wide receiver Trevor Davis.

Davis never panned out as a big contributor with the Packers after being taken with their fifth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He has never caught more than eight passes in a season and has played with Miami and Oakland, as well.

The Bears also have former Packers Kentrell Brice, Jimmy Graham, Jason Spriggs and John Jenkins on the roster.

Davis' big connection to the Bears last year came when he was the player for the Oakland Raiders who caught a pass at the goal line from Derek Carr and fumbled it inches from a touchdown on a hit by Sherrick McManis, resulting in a recovery by Prince Amukamara. He has five career fumbles.

Davis has been a return man for the Packers and last year also for the Dolphins and Raiders.

He averaged an outstanding 11.2 yards per punt return for the Packers and has a 10.1-yard career average. His kick-return average is 22.4 yards.

A big day at the NFL Scouting Combine helped Davis in the 2016 draft. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds and the three-cone drill in an extremely fast 6.6 seconds. Davis also recorded a 38 1/2-inch vertical leap.

The Packers traded him to the Raiders last year for a sixth-round draft pick and the Raiders cut him in December, before Miami claimed him off waivers.

With the Bears, he'll serve as an extra return man during camp behind punt returner Tarik Cohen and kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson, while entering into a wide receiver battle with rookies Darnell Mooney and Ahmad Wagner, veterans Javon Wims and Riley Ridley, and some of last year's practice squad players like Reggie Davis, Thomas Ives and Alex Wesley.

