Skip to main content
Emergency Kicker Signed by Bears

USA Today

Emergency Kicker Signed by Bears

Cairo Santos did not accomplany the Bears on the flight to New Jersey for personal reasons, so another kicker has been signed to face the Giants.

A week after he was one of the Bears standouts by making field goals of 47 and 50 yards along with the game-winner, Cairo Santos remains uncertain for Sunday's game in New Jersey against the Giants.

Santos did not make the trip with the team to New Jersey due to personal reasons and is not injured. He is still listed as questionable on the injury report.

To guaranteed they have a kicker against the Giants, the Bears signed Michael Badgley.

They also elevated running back Darrynton Evans from the practice squad as a result of the ankle injury to David Montgomery. On Friday, Montgomery had been ruled out for the game after he couldn't practice all week. Evans ensures they'll have three backs up for the game.

Santos had missed both Friday and Thursday practices.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Badgley kicked four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans and also briefly for the Indianapolis Colts last year when Bears coach Matt Eberflus was the Indianapolis defensive coordinator.

Badgley, who kicked in college at Miami, is 70 of 87 for his NFL career, 80.4%. He has made only 3 of 10 from 50 yards or longer. He has made 122 of 127 extra points.

Badgley was the regular kicker for the Chargers from 2018-20 and made 80% (52 of 65). In his stints last year with the Titans and Colts he was 18 of 22 on field goals, only one of the misses coming from 50 yards or longer.

The Bears also made another practice squad signing. They added Andre Anthony, a defensive end who they had on the practice squad earlier. Anthony was a seventh-round pick from LSU this year by Tampa Bay.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

 

In This Article (1)

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

USATSI_17442521
News

Bears and Giants: Who Wins and Why

By Gene Chamberlain
USATSI_19117301
News

Khalil Herbert No Worse for the Wear and Tear

By Gene Chamberlain
Jaquan Brisker on Balancing Act for Bears Defense (2)_Momentxxx
News

Bears Injury Report: David Montgomery, Jaylon Johnson Out

By Gene Chamberlain
USATSI_17443370
News

Bears and Giants TV, Radio and Betting Trends

By Gene Chamberlain
USATSI_14955908
News

A Closer Look at the New York Giants

By Gene Chamberlain
USATSI_18783291
News

What the Bears Coordinators Revealed

By Gene Chamberlain
getsy_Moment
News

Luke Getsy Explains What He's Doing with Bears QB

By Gene Chamberlain
USATSI_19117324 (1)
News

What Eddie Jackson Felt After Saquon Barkley's Misfortune

By Gene Chamberlain