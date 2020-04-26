BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Bears Bring Aboard Khalil Mack's Brother Ledarius

Gene Chamberlain

The terms haven't been released yet but there's a strong possibility this Mack signing didn't cost the Bears as much as the last one.

It's Ledarius Mack, the younger brother of Khalil Mack who is an undrafted free agent. The signing was confirmed by Buffalo, where Ledarius and Khalil played college football.

The younger Mack is an undersized edge rusher at 6-foot-1, 240 pounds. His brother by comparison is 6-3, 269. 

Ledarius Mack had nine career sacks over two seasons for the Mid-American Conference team. He had seven sacks last year. He also had 11 of his 13 1/2 tackles for loss last year.

Mack's brother has acquired some of Khalil's skills at knocking the ball loose. He made four forced fumbles in his career, including two last year.

Ledarius comes to a team needing edge rush help, but the Bears did acquire some with the fifth-round selection of Trevis Gipson from Tulsa.

The Bears also have James Vaughters and Isaiah Irving at the position. Veteran reserve Aaron Lynch was a free agent and was not brought back. 

Ledarius did not play high school football and when he took to the field for the first time in junior college it was his first time playing the sport since he was 13. 

He initially played inside linebacker but soon wound up on the edge with Buffalo and added about 25 pounds.

At Buffalo's pro day, Ledarius was reported to have run a 4.66-second 40-yard dash and did the three-cone drill in 6.97 seconds. He had a 33 1/2-inch vertical leap.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bears NFL Draft 2020 Open Thread/Live Blog | Day 1

The Chicago Bears had no first-round pick but there will be plenty of action on Day 2 with picks slated at No. 43 and No. 50, and possible trades.

Gene Chamberlain

by

SI Draft Tracker

Ryan Pace Shows Vivid Imagination with Day 3 Deals

Sometimes draft picks have to be made from scratch, and Bears GM Ryan Pace did this on Saturday in the final round of the NFL Draft.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Wheel and Deal into Two Extra Fifth-Round Picks

After a trade to draft Trevis Gipson in Round 5, the Bears made another deal with the Eagles to get a pick to select speedy receiver Darnell Mooney from Tulane and also drafted Georgia Southern cornerback Kindle Vildor

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Deal Away 2021 Pick for a Pass Rusher

Tulsa's Trevis Gipson impressed the Chicago Bears enough to cause them to give away a fourth-round pick next year in order to get him with the 155th pick in Round 5 this year.

Gene Chamberlain

One Time the Bears Could Feel Good About Their Picks

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Get Pace's Men Even Without Adding More Picks

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace had opportunities to trade down and acquire more picks in Round 2 on Friday but found exactly what he wanted in tight end Cole Kmet of Notre Dame and cornerback Jaylon Johnson from Utah.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Draft Utah Cornerback Jaylon Johnson

The Bears have improved the competition level at cornerback to replace Prince Amukamara by drafting Utah's Jaylon Johnson at No. 50 overall, but he is still recovering from a labrum surgery done after the NFL Scouting Combine.

Gene Chamberlain

The Irishman: Bears Draft Tight End Cole Kmet

Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet became a Chicago Bear with the 43rd pick in Round 2 and will be a long-term answer to a problem spot they've had since Matt Nagy became head coach.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Have to Think Cornerback if Final Elite Receiver Goes

With only one wide receiver remaining after Day 1 who is worthy of the 43rd pick, the Chicago Bears need to be thinking about a cornerback and if none of the top three left are available then a safety.

Gene Chamberlain

Jeremy Chinn to the Bears says Kevin Hanson of SI

Gene Chamberlain