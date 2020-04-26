The terms haven't been released yet but there's a strong possibility this Mack signing didn't cost the Bears as much as the last one.

It's Ledarius Mack, the younger brother of Khalil Mack who is an undrafted free agent. The signing was confirmed by Buffalo, where Ledarius and Khalil played college football.

The younger Mack is an undersized edge rusher at 6-foot-1, 240 pounds. His brother by comparison is 6-3, 269.

Ledarius Mack had nine career sacks over two seasons for the Mid-American Conference team. He had seven sacks last year. He also had 11 of his 13 1/2 tackles for loss last year.

Mack's brother has acquired some of Khalil's skills at knocking the ball loose. He made four forced fumbles in his career, including two last year.

Ledarius comes to a team needing edge rush help, but the Bears did acquire some with the fifth-round selection of Trevis Gipson from Tulsa.

The Bears also have James Vaughters and Isaiah Irving at the position. Veteran reserve Aaron Lynch was a free agent and was not brought back.

Ledarius did not play high school football and when he took to the field for the first time in junior college it was his first time playing the sport since he was 13.

He initially played inside linebacker but soon wound up on the edge with Buffalo and added about 25 pounds.

At Buffalo's pro day, Ledarius was reported to have run a 4.66-second 40-yard dash and did the three-cone drill in 6.97 seconds. He had a 33 1/2-inch vertical leap.

