Bears Sign Long Snapper and Punter to Roster

Skip to main content
Standing Up the Pats?

Standing Up the Pats?

Bears sign another punter and long snapper with both long snapper Patrick Scales and punter Pat O'Donnell slated to hit free agency.

USA Today

Bears sign another punter and long snapper with both long snapper Patrick Scales and punter Pat O'Donnell slated to hit free agency.

It could be a changing of the guard on Bears special teams or possibly some very good job competition for Patrick Scales and Pat O'Donnell.

The Bears on Wednesday signed a pair of street free agents with NFL experience in punter Ryan Winslow and former Titans long snapper Beau Brinkley.

Both Scales and O'Donnell are scheduled to be unrestricted free agents in March if they do not get signed by the Bears.

Winslow has not really established himself, although he has punted for three different teams in games and also kicked off. He averaged 41.6 yards for 22 punts.

Read More

It's Brinkley who has plenty of time logged. The 6-foot-4, 260-pounder was long snapper from 2012 through seven games in 2020 for the Titans. Brinkley, who is 32 years old, was cut after Week 8 in 2020 during the season after a low snap on a punt against Pittsburgh, followed by another low snap on an extra point the following game with Cincinnati. He signed on last year for a three-game replacement stint during the season with the Arizona Cardinals but was later released.

Scales is 34 years old and has been the long snapper for the Bears since 2015. He missed the 2017 season due to a torn ACL.

O'Donnell, who will be 31 this season, has been with the team since 2014. Last season O'Donnell's punting average was 46.2 yards, 15th in the league. The Bears had problems covering punts last year and allowed the second-most return yardage (375 yards). O'Donnell's net punting average of 38.5 yards was 25th in the league.

Last year O'Donnell's cap hit was the 16th highest for a punter at $1.075 million. Scales was tied for 12th highest long snapper cap hit at $987,500.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

USATSI_16575065
News

Bears Sign Long Snapper and Punter to Roster

41 seconds ago
USATSI_17068835
News

Where Justin Fields Must Go in Year 2

1 hour ago
USATSI_16258551
News

Bears Hire New Strength and Conditioning Supervisor

21 hours ago
USATSI_17065097
News

Bears Need Help from Their New Tight End Experts

22 hours ago
USATSI_16068822
News

Finding Justin Fields Help Highest Priority in Mock Drafts

Feb 15, 2022
USATSI_17479337
News

Projecting Bears Free Agency One Month Out: Offense

Feb 14, 2022
USATSI_16645763
News

Joel Iyiegbuniwe Blasts Bears for Not Giving Him a Chance

Feb 14, 2022
USATSI_17444039
News

Bears Free Agency One Month Out: The Defensive Side

Feb 14, 2022