Bears Add former Chiefs Running Back to Practice Squad

After injury to Cordarrelle Patterson, Bears seek to fill a need by adding a veteran back familiar with the Kansas City style of offense

The Bears have signed Spencer Ware to their practice squad in a move they probably need now more even than when they needed it last week.

The former Kansas City Chiefs running back is familiar with the offense the Bears run from his time under coach Andy Reid from 2016 through 2018 and then again in 2019 after being released by the Indianapolis Colts, who also operate a similar offense.

The Bears had a need before the Minnesota Vikings game to add another running back because they lost Lamar Miller off their practice squad when Washington signed him to the 53-man roster.

They were nearly burned last week by a back shortage when they decided against activating rookie Artavis Pierce for the game with the Vikings. Then Cordarrelle Patterson suffered a knee injury and was unable to play in the backfield, although the injury wasn't severe enough to prevent him from returning kicks.

If David Montgomery had to leave the game, they would have been forced to play Patterson with the injured knee or turn to someone from another position, likely wide receiver.

Coach Matt Nagy said on Monday Patterson is day to day and his availability for Sunday's game in Jacksonville is uncertain.

So Ware could be brought up to speed quickly to be available if needed because of his experience in the system.

Ware rushed for 1,621 yards with the Chiefs and caugh 64 passes for 691 yards as a backup to both Jamaal Charles and later Kareem Hunt.

During his only year as a starter, Ware had 921 yards on 214 carries in 2016 for 14 games after Charles had a knee injury.

Ware has had to battle through injuries of his own, including an ankle injury requiring surgery while with Indianapolis in 2019 training camp and a torn PCL and LCL in 2017 with the Chiefs.

