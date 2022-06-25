The Bears have only one unsigned draft pick as of Saturday morning after their first pick in the draft agreed to terms.

Cornerback Kyler Gordon has signed his four-year contract, the team reported. Gordon, the 39th pick in the draft from Washington, was impressive in rookie camp with some interceptions, then also in early organized team activities, but suffered an injury the Bears would not discuss and missed the last few weeks of offseason work.

Gordon did leave the field in rookie camp at one time due to what coach Matt Eberflus said then was a case of leg cramps, but it's not clear this had anything to do with the later decision not to let him practice to close OTAs and minicamp.

How the Bears plan to use Gordon isn't exactly clear because he played right cornerback when he was on the field before they put 2020-21 starter Jaylon Johnson back in this position for the end of OTAs and minicamp.

"The guy's got tremendous ball skills," coach Matt Eberlus said of Gordon after getting a good look at him in early practices. "He's been playing the defense the right way and we're very impressed with him. I'll just tell you that."

Terms of the contract were not disclosed but Spotrac.com had projected the Bears rookie salary pool long ago and designated a cap hit of $1.578 million in 2022 with a $705,000 salary and $873,714 signing bonus.

The only unsigned draft pick is safety Jaquan Brisker, also a second-rounder and No. 48 overall.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven