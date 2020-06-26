BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Season of Change Possible for Bears on Special Teams

Gene Chamberlain

This promises to be a tumultuous year for Bears coverage units on special teams, and only part of it has to do with COVID-19.

Possible loss of players at times this season due to coronavirus was presented to special teams coordinator Chris Tabor by media as a potential risk, and he kind of shrugged it off for a fairly good reason.

"I think it’s–that's part of our world, to be honest with you," Tabor said. "With guys going down, and plugging a guy in, it can be uncomfortable. But I'm comfortable being uncomfortable. That is our world.

"But I think that, you know, the practice reps that we get and then grabbing guys before practice, grabbing guys after practice and logging them reps."

It's usually constant shuffling for special teams any NFL season when injuries happen, as reserve players move up to start and then other backups from must take their place on special teams.

This year promises for the Bears to be more serious because they've already lost one of their best special teams tacklers when linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski went to the Raiders in free agency. He tied for the team lead with eight special teams tackles last year, and was among the leaders the previous season.

They also lost Kevin Pierre-Louis this way and he was an effective special teams player.

There are other potential changeover problems and one goes right down to the core.

The undisputed Bears special teams leader since the end of the Lovie Smith coaching era in 2012 has been Sherrick McManis.

McManis has led or tied for the team lead in special teams tackles six of the last seven years. He tied Kwiatkoski last year and his roster spot this year is in real jeopardy. With Jordan Lucas, DeAndre Houston-Carson, Deon Bush, Tashaun Gipson and Kentrell Brice battling McManis for three or maybe four roster spots, it's possible McMannis might not be back.

McManis turns 33 during this season, and after missing the last five games with a groin injury there at least must be concern he'll even make the team.

Still, on special teams McManis and Cordarrelle Patterson in the gunner position proved very effective last season.

Brice had one season as one of the leading special teams tacklers with Green Bay, but it was quite a while ago in 2015.

Lucas hasn't really been statistically one of the Chiefs' better special teamers.

"He's a player that has speed," Tabor said. "He's played in a lot of different (special teams) spots. I saw obviously very aware of how Dave (Toub) played him and the systems overlap there. But he's a good football player. He played in a lot of critical positions. He just adds depth and ability into our room. I'm excited about having him, because he has flexibility and he's a good football player and you can't have enough of those guys. And he takes a lot of pride in it. So that's gonna be big for us."

They may have already addressed the loss on special teams of Kwiatkoski with the signing of Barkevious Mingo. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound outside linebacker has been a special teams mainstay whatever team he played for, and two years was 13th overall in the NFL with 12 special teams tackles. He played in Cleveland for Tabor for three years.

"The guy can run," Tabor said. "And he made a lot of plays for me. And if he didn't make the tackle, he was actually one of the lead reasons why somebody else made the tackle."

As it was, the Bears were just average in covering punts at a 7.06-yard average, 16th overall. They weren't very good stopping kick returns at 26th overall (25.0).

So perhaps new blood won't hurt.

"IF a guy has to play, it's our job to make sure he is ready to play," Tabor said. "So we'll do whatever we can to get them up to snuff."

Bears Special Teams Tackles Leaders

(Since 2015)

2019

8 tackles Nick Kwiatkoski

8 tackles Sherrick McManis

2018

7 tackles DeAndre Houston-Carson 

2017

12 tackles Benny Cunningham 

12 tackles Sherrick McManis

2016

13 tackles Sherrick McManis

2015

13 tackles Sherrick McManis

 Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bears 2020 Roster Breakdown: Darion Clark | TE

The odds are stacked against Darion Clark of even making the Chicago Bears practice squad, as a former college basketball player without football experience beyond his junior year of high school who is hoping to catch on as a tight end.

Gene Chamberlain

Adding Distance Between Fans and Players to Stop COVID

Gene Chamberlain

Bears 2020 Roster Breakdown: Tyler Bray | QB

Chicago Bears third-string quarterback Tyler Bray has extensive preseason playing experience but only four plays worth over seven regular seasons, and the Bears appear satisfied he can be their insurance policy at the position again.

Gene Chamberlain

Familiar Bears Setting Can Mean Everything to Nick Foles

Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles has struggled at points in his career where he had unfamiliar quarterback coaches, but succeeded greatly when paired with familiar instructors

Gene Chamberlain

Bears 2020 Roster Breakdown: David Montgomery | RB

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery had fewer receptions as a rookie than Jordan Howard did as a rookie after coaches and GM Ryan Pace said they had to have a better receiver out of the backfield.

Gene Chamberlain

by

PRBear

Rumors of Bears to Arlington Racecourse Off and Running

The Bears are in a lease running to 2033 at Soldier Field but rumors keep building about Arlington International Racecourse closing for horse racing to possibly become a stadium for a certain NFL team.

Gene Chamberlain

Ted Ginn Jr. Expects Mitchell Trubisky to Be Bears QB

With virtually anyone on the planet who has seen a football game predicting Mitchell Trubisky will lose his battle for Chicago Bears starting quarterback to Nick Foles, wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. says he expects the opposite.

Gene Chamberlain

One Bear Who Could Flame Out

Gene Chamberlain

Bears 2020 Roster Breakdown: Tarik Cohen | RB

Using running back Tarik Cohen more out of the backfield and less like a slot receiver makes more sense for the Chicago Bears if the desired results are bigger plays.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears' 2020 Roster Breakdown: Cordarrelle Patterson | WR

The Cordarrelle Patterson question is perplexing and the Bears are going to be the first team since the Vikings in 2016 to have a second attempt at finding a way to blend a spectacular special teams player into their offense

Gene Chamberlain

by

PRBear