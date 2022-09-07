Two days before they plan to meet with the public to discuss their stadium plans the Bears released a conceptualization for their stadium at Arlington Park.

While vowing not to request tax dollars for the stadium part of the project, they revealed a mixed-use, complete entertainment district on the 326-acre property with the centerpiece a domed stadium in Arlington Heights.

The stadium would be located on the northwest portion of the property near Route 53 and Northwest Highway. The mixed-use business district would be closer to Euclid and Wilke Roads on the southeast side.

In a letter to the public, the Bears insisted the goal is not to use public funds for the stadium but this didn't include the business aspect of the project.

"Given the broad, long-term public benefits of this project, we look forward to partnering with the various governmental bodies to secure additional funding and assistance needed to support the feasibility of the remainder of the development," the letter said in reference to the business area.

The Bears' letter does point out the sale is not done. They were expecting to close on the $197 million bid in early 2023.

"We remain under contract to purchase the property, but there are conditions that must be met in order to be in a position to close," the letter says. "If we do close on the property, it does not guarantee we will develop it."

No specifics on why they wouldn't develop the property are given but funding can be an assumed reason.

The domed stadium would be built to allow for a Super Bowl, college football and NCAA Final Four, as well as other entertainment uses.

The adjoining commercial area potentially would include restaurants, offices, a hotel, fitness center, parks and open spaces.

It was estimated the region would realize a $9.4 billion economic impact with 48,000 jobs created by the construction. The Bears estimate $51.3 million would be going to the state and $26 million would go locally to the village and county.

Once again, they said they are not looking at any other stadium plans but do plan to honor the current Soldier Field lease that expires after the 2033 season. They can leave before by paying a fine for breaking the lease.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has made an attempt to try to keep the Bears from leaving by devising alternate plans for the current stadium including a dome at a potential cost of $2.2 billion.

The public meeting Thursday night will be from 7 to 9 p.m. at Hersey High School, 1900 E. Thomas St. in Arlington Heights.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven