The Bears offensive line situation appears headed for an upturn as depth returns at tackle.

Team officials haven't confirmed it but according to starting left tackle Jason Peters the return of rookie tackles Larry Borom and Teven Jenkins is rapidly approaching.

During a Zoom conference call Tuesday, Peters said he has been talking plenty to both as a tackles mentor.

"They want to learn, they're asking questions all the time and I help them out," Peters said. "Just today Larry asked me, because he's going to be back this week, to help him. So I'm going to get with him because he's coming off a high ankle sprain. And I'm gonna get with him and help him around.

"And Teven, I think he's coming around in a couple more weeks. You know, slow progression with him. So I help both of those guys in the meeting room and on the field."

Borom went on injured reserve after an ankle injury against the Rams in the season opener. He had been pressed into action due to an injury to Peters and played well a few plays before going out himself.

The back issue for Jenkins involved surgery and would require more time to heal but he did have the surgery in Mid-August so it's been 10 weeks at this point.

The offensive line used Lachavious Simmons at right tackle on Sunday after Eljah Wilkinson had to go on the reserve/COVID-19 list a few hours before the game. He was ineffective and was replaced by Alex Bars, who is more of a guard than a tackle but has played some on the outside in the past.

Wilkinson is the backup for Germain Ifedi, who went on injured reserve with a knee sprain and also is expected to return in

"We lost Elijah, Sunday, and that kinda hurt us as a unit," Peters said. "We had a guy step in, LC, (who) didn't get no practice at right tackle and bless his heart, he came out there and struggled a little bit. So, I mean, with the COVID, you never know, a guy catches it, he's gonna be down, next man up.

"Just gotta keep that in mind when you're out there doing your preparation. You've just gotta be ready. You've gotta prepare yourself as a starter if you're a backup."

Not only would having the rookies or at least one of them back improve depth, getting both back might give the Bears an extra player somewhere on the line who would be possible trade bait with the trade deadline approaching.

However, a team that has allowed the most sacks in the NFL like the Bears (26 sacks) might be a little less inclined to deal away a blocker.

