Receiver Velus Jones Jr. has been a non-factor much of the season but the 44-yard catch against Buffalo fueled hope for his development.

No one called it a turning point or even a chance at redemption.

However, Velus Jones made the most of an opportunity to play extensively against Buffalo following a disastrous fumble against the Philadelphia Eagles, and the hope is he can continue progressing in the season's final two weeks.

"Just looking forward to practice next week and continue to stack (good plays), you know, with consistency," Jones said.

At worst, Jones' production in the 35-13 loss to Buffalo was a confidence-builder for a player in need of it.

Jones averaged 28.3 yards on four kick returns without a fumble and had his first game with multiple receptions, making two for a season-high 52 yards, including a 44-yarder from Justin Fields.

"He did a very nice job on the kick returns and also that really big catch," coach Matt Eberflus said. "It was good for him to bounce back from last week and did a really nice job with that."

Jones' 44-yard reception ultimately amounted to nothing more than field position because the Bears wound up losing the ball on downs, before getting it right back in almost the same location on a Nick Morrow interception.

However, it was a chance to see his 4.31-second speed in the 40-yard dash at work and the Bears needed this from him with Chase Claypool (knee) and Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) sidelined due to injuries.

"Yeah, that's a training camp play," quarterback Justin Fields said of the bomb downfield. "Velus is fast and I'm glad he finally got to use his speed.

"So of course, you saw that safety attach and the corner try to follow up. So (I) put it outside, and he did a great job going to get that ball. So of course it was a great catch."

With the heavy wind and the cold, even the best-thrown pass had to be tracked down and adjusted to, but Jones caught it on the dead run.

"It was great a great throw by Justin, yeah, great throw by Justin, out of reach from, I think, that was (Buffalo's Tre'Davious) White that was like below but he put it away from everybody so I could go grab it."

Until that reception, Jones never had a catch longer than 10 yards. He has six receptions for 79 yards on the season including one technical TD reception on a jets sweep, which is really just an end-around or run.

The third-round pick by the Bears this year has 48 yards rushing on seven carries and as a receiver has been targeted 11 times.

There were 14 receivers drafted after Jones this year and four -- David Bell (24), Romeo Doubs (36), Khalil Shakir, Kyle Philips (8) have more receptions than Jones. The only receiver take ahead of him with fewer receptions was Detroit first-rounder Jameson Williams (1 catch, 10 games).

"It's always good for a receiver to get touches and help his team in any kind of way," Jones said.

Jones only came away disappointed they didn't turn the long reception into points and looks ahead to doing it against Detroit and Minnesota to close the season.

"It is frustrating because, you know, me and the offense I know how good we are, how talented we are," Jones said. "We've got to punch it in. There's no excuses.

"But we're blessed to have some more opportunities these upcoming weeks to actually accomplish that."

