Bears Tickets Go On Sale Just After Schedule is Released

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears plan to put single-game tickets on sale Thursday night after the NFL announces the 2020 schedule.

According to the Bears, tickets should go on sale at 8 p.m. (central time) through Ticketmaster.

There will be a presale of individual game tickets at 6:30 p.m. for holders of season tickets, which is about half an hour before the league releases the schedule.

This season the Bears play home games against the Buccaneers, Colts, Giants, Saints, Texans, Packers, Vikings and Lions.

Bears road games are at Tennessee, Jacksonville, Carolina, Atlanta, L.A. Rams, Green Bay, Minnesota and Detroit.

When the league announces the schedule, preseason games will also go on sale. Those opponents have not been announced.

The current coronavirus lockdown could affect the schedule and the Bears sent a letter to season ticket holders discussing this situation.

In the letter, the Bears said the league will play this season with "...increased protocols and safety measures for all players, personnel and attendees."

The letter went on to say any games canceled or rescheduled, or if a situation arises where the game is played without fans in attendance, then the ticket holder will receive a full refund including all fees associated with the ticket. However, the refund must be claimed within 30 days of the cancellation.

Ticket holders will be emailed regarding any options.

The schedule release is part of a three-hour telecast on NFL Network starting at 7 p.m.

The only real changes for the schedule announced in relation to the pandemic has been pulling all games back to the United States instead of holding games in the London area or in Mexico as had been done in recent years.

Opening night for the 101st NFL season is Thursday, Sept. 10 with one game, followed by the full Sunday slate.

Traditionally the Thursday night game would include the defending Super Bowl champion. Last year the Bears and Packers rivalry was featured in the game instead to commemorate the start to the 100th league season.

According to a report by veteran NFL reporter John Clayton on 93.7 The Fan, the schedule will have all NFC teams vs. AFC teams for the first four weeks in case there is a reason delay or shorten the schedule. 

The NFL hasn't confirmed this report about the AFC-NFC games coming first. 

