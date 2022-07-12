The Bears traded for another X-receiver type to throw into their collection of veterans who have failed elsewhere as they try to throw together a receiver corp at a low cost.

The Bears have found an X-receiver type, although it's questionable whether he is much better than any of the other players they put out at the position in OTAs and minicamp.

According to an NFL Network report by Ian Rapoport, GM Ryan Poles traded a 2024 seventh-round pick for 2019 New England Patriots first-round pick N'Keal Harry.

Harry has been with New England for three seasons and hasn't produced a breakthrough season. His best was 33 receptions for 309 yards and two touchdowns in 2020. He had only 12 catches as a rookie with Tom Brady at quarterback in 2019 and 12 receptions last year in his third season and first with Mac Jones at quarterback.

Harry has four TD catches for his career and has never gone over 57.9% in terms of catch-to-targets ratio.

At 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, he does have size on his side and it's something the Bears covet because they want their wide receivers to be strong blockers for the short passing game if not the running game.

The Patriots took Harry 31st overall out of Arizona State and he has started 18 games in three years.

In terms of production, Harry has been on par with some of the veteran players the Bears have brought in as free agents who failed elsewhere, like Dante Pettit, David Moore, Equanimeous St. Brown and Tajae Sharpe.

Harry's rookie production was no doubt held down by a shoulder injury suffered before the season. That landed him on injured reserve. He returned from that injury and got into seven games, making 12 receptions for 105 yards.

He averaged just 8.8 and 9.4 yards a catch in his first two seasons, then 15.3 last year when he had just 12 receptions and was plagued by knee and hip injuries.

Harry will get thrown into the mix with St. Brown, Moore, Velus Jones Jr., Sharpe, Petit and some younger players as they vie for playing time behind Darnell Mooney and Byron Pringle.

At least in Harry's case, there is the pedigree of being a first-round pick in the past that can give the Bears hope they could have someone who might develop in a different offense.

Two of the receivers they acquired in the offseason, Pringle and Moore, have been arrested in the offseason.

