It might seem like coach Matt Eberflus and the Bears would be at the end of their ropes when it comes to finishing games.

After all, Sunday's 31-30 loss marked five straight games they couldn't score on the final possession with the outcome on the line.

Instead, they're just talking about holding onto a rope.

This was the metaphor Eberflus chose to describe how they're going to finally figure a way out to win games at the end. It's not very exciting—improve through practice.

"It's about skill improvement," Eberflus said. "When you have skill improvement as a football team and each individual man increases his skill, our execution is going to increase. Therefore, we're going to win the tight games. Therefore, we're going to execute in those critical moments and that's the process.

"And that’s process that we’re committed to and we’re never going to let go of that rope. As a football team, each individual man increases his skill, our execution is going to increase. Therefore we are going to win the tight games.Therefore we are going to execute in critical moments and that's the process and that's the process we are committed to and we're never going to let go of that rope."

It's been four failed final possessions and a muffed punt against the Giants by Velus Jones Jr. when the Bears never got the chance to make the final drive. It's little wonder Justin Fields was sitting in front of his locker at game's end Sunday for over half an hour just staring off into space with a disgusted look on his face.

On four final drives, Fields is 9-for-15 for 82 yards.

Against Detroit and down 1, they went 17 yards on their final possession before giving it up on downs, with Fields being sacked twice along the way while going 1-for-3 passing with 7 yards. The one first down on the drive came on a defensive holding call, the second penalty of the game on Detroit.

Against the Dolphins and down 3, they went 14 yards in six plays on their final possession, with Fields being sacked on one play and the only first down coming on a 12-yard Fields scramble. He went 1-for-3 passing for 2 yards.

Against the Commanders and down 5, they moved it 61 yards in eight plays to the 1-yard line. Darnell Mooney bobbled the catch on the goal line before maintaining possession on the 1 to end the game. Fields was 3-for-5 for 26 yards and accounted for 39 yards on one scramble. Again, they had a sack on the possession.

Against the Vikings and down seven, they moved it 36 yards after taking it on their 25. Former Bears receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette had a completion plucked out of his grasp from behind by Cameron Dantzler to end the game at the Vikings 39. Fields went 4-for-4 on that drive for 47 yards and again they had a sack. It was a strip sack that the Bears recovered.

Against the Giants down eight, Jones muffed a 59-yard punt by Jamie Gillan and New York recovered to end it.

The only last possession winning points came on a 30-yard Cairo Santos field goal against Houston, but the offense didn't put the Bears at the 12-yard line for the kick. Roquan Smith intercepted it at the 30 and returned it 18 yards to make the win possible and then Fields downed the ball three times before the kick.

When they've given up five sacks on four final possessions, obviously the pass blocking needs to be better and/or Fields needs to get rid of the ball faster.

"Yeah, I mean it just comes down to be able to execute in that moment," Eberflus said. "You know we got to do a good job of executing if we get to third down or even if we get to fourth down."

Tight end Cole Kmet didn't disagree with Eberflus but pointed out a reality of the final drives.

"Obviously I think the playbook's more open when it's second, third quarter," Kmet said. "You kinda have a lot of things at your disposal."

The threat of the running game is largely removed in the last minute or two, so the defense plays for the pass. Fields' scrambling ability can make up for some of this. It did against Washington, but obviously the clock is winding down and passing is the best way to move it greater distances without time running off the clock.

A perfect example is the 67-yard touchdown run by Fields. The Lions would not have been in the defense at game's end that enabled Fields to break that run. Opponents would have two safeties if not six defensive backs and would be focused on the QB run coming right at them.

"So I think in that sense they're (opponents) kinda understanding, 'hey, it's full-on pass situations,'" Kmet said. "So we gotta be able to do a better job in our protections and getting open on routes and things like that."

Bottom line: The Bears need to become a better passing team if they're going to win late in games.

