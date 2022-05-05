With so many empty roster even the players who are invited to try out at rookie minicamp have a shot, like Ohio State multipurpose player Demario McCall.

Running back Master Teague will not be the only former Justin Fields teammate getting a look at Halas Hall over the weekend during rookie minicamp.

Rookie camp not only affords the Bears the opportunity to look at draft picks and undrafted free agent players who signed, but also tryout players.

The opportunity to get on the 90-man camp roster is far better at this point for players receiving tryouts this weekend at Halas Hall than at any recent point in time. Demario McCall of Ohio State is among those getting that chance.

McCall was a multipurpose player who is 5-9, 195 and scored six rushing TDs and ran for 565 yards on 90 attempts. He also pulled in 20 passes for 300 yards and averaged 15 yards per catch with two TDs over six years at the school.

Toward the end of his 2020 season they experimented with defensive back for him and moved him there for his finaly ear. He made seven tackles and one pass deflection.

McCall also was a kick returner, averaging 19.7 yards for 27 tries, and had a 7.3-yard average for 16 punt returns.

He tested at 4.53 seconds in the 40 and did a 34 1/2-inch vertical leap with a 7.08-second three-cone drill.

One of the quarterbacks for camp will be Drew Plitt from Ball State, who has invitations to both the Bears and Colts rookie minicamps. They are held on different weekends.

Plitt is 6-2, 217 and threw for 9,061 yards on 777 of 1246 (62.4%) with 68 TDs and 30 interceptions. He also ran for 14 TDs and was an emergency punter, with a 33.6-yard average for seven tries.

Here's who else they are giving a look to over the weekend to find worthy candidates for the start of OTAs.

DT Josh Black, Syracuse

A graduate of Machesney Park Harlem near Rockford, Black had 134 tackles, 20 for loss, and 6 1/2 sacks. He is a three-technique type at 6-foot-3, 290.

DT Ralph Holley, Western Michigan

As per a report by Pro Football Network, Holley is a three technique candidate who is 6-1, 285 and made 137 tackles, including a whopping 45 1/2 for loss. He also had 18 1/2 sacks and ran an outstanding 40 time for interior defensive linemen of 4.99. He did 24 reps in the bench and ran the three-cone drill in 7.53 seconds.

DL Kainoa Fuiava, Western Michigan

Holley's teammate is 6-3, 300 and made nine tackles for loss in eight games after transferring from Idaho State. Had 127 tackles for Idaho State before moving over.

A 6-5, 300-pounder who made 97 tackles, nine for losses, made four pass deflections and three sacks. He ran a 5.3-second 40 at pro day.

LB/S Ezekiel Barnett, Louisiana Tech

Made 167 tackles, including 13 for losses, and five sacks with four interceptions. A 6-2, 218-pound linebacker, he also had three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.

LB Chris Bergin, Northwestern

Per Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic, Bergin had some impressive numbers on the field and in workouts. The 5-11, 223-pounder had 359 career tackles in five years with 16 1/2 going for losses and 2.5 sacks with seven pass breakups and an interception to go with three fumble recoveries. His impressive workout performance was a 6.85-second time in the three-cone drill. He ran 4.72 in the 40 with a 34 1/2-inch vertical leap.

LB/S Jonathan Alexander, Charlotte

A former Kansas State player who transferred to Charloette He made 82 tackles, six for loss and had two interceptions and three force fumbles. He ran 4.77 in the 40 with a 34 1/2-inch vertical and 7.39-second three-cone drill.

LB Jamal Brooks, S. Alabama

Per Pro Football Network, a 6-1, 235-pounder who transferred from Missouri. He had 41 tackles in 21 games with one for loss with the Tigers, then at the smaller school came up with 42 tackles, six for loss, 1 1/2 sacks and an interception.

CB Dishon McNary, Central Michigan

A 6-1, 190-pounder who played 11 games for the Chippewas and had 47 tackles, an interception and nine pass breakups. Impressed with a 4.48-second 40 time.

DB Coney Durr, Minnesota

At 5-10, 200 pounds, he made 143 tackles, including 10 for loss and two sacks. He had four interceptions and 26 pass breakups. At a pro day, he recorded a 4.66 40 and did a 35-inch vertical leap with a 7.14-second three-cone drill.

DB Trey Bugg, Air Force

A 5-11 165-pound cornerback who made five interceptions in 28 games. He also had 132 tackles.

DB Roy Baker, Eastern Kentucky

A 6-2, 200-pound cornerback who is projected by some at safety after he played his final year at that position for Eastern Kentucky. He had been a cornerback for Buffalo to start his career and in three years had 58 tackles with six pass breakups and an interception. Then for Eastern Kentucky at safety he made one interception and 19 tackles, including two for losses.

Long Snapper Antonio Ortiz, TCU

A 6-foot-4, 232-pounder, he handled the long-snapping duties for three years.

K Matt Coghlin, Michigan State

Connected for 73.1% of his field goal tries, including a best of 81.8% in 2018. He never missed a point-after kick.

TE Johnny Huntley, Liberty

A 6-3, 240-pound move tight end who had 39 recceptions for 545 yards (14.0 per catch) with six career TDs. He ran a 4.86 in the 40 at a pro day.

WR Jack Sorenson, Miami (Ohio)

A 6-foot, 195-pound threat for big plays, he averaged 16.1 yards per catch with 191 receptions for 3,070 yards and 20 touchdowns. Ran a 4.72 40 but had an outstanding three-cone drill time of 6.89 seconds.

RB De'Montre Tuggle, Ohio

Tuggle was a multipurpose player who scored 24 touchdowns rushing with 292 carries adn 1,851 yards, a 6.3-yard average. He had 34 pass receptions for 283 yards and three TDs, while also returning 28 kicks for a 24.1-yard average. Tuggle had a few interesting numbers at a pro day with a 35 1/2-inch leap and 7.03 time in the three-cone drill. His 40 time was 4.58.

