The Bears managed to bring in two more draft picks by trading but didn't lose any of their picks from this draft.

Bears GM Ryan Poles said he wanted more picks and on Saturday at the start of Round 5 he obtained some.

They're late in the draft and he didn't really trade down to get them. Instead, he borrowed from the future in much the way former GM Ryan Pace did two years ago when he obtained a pick needed to trade for edge rusher Trevis Gipson.

Poles traded next year's sixth-round pick to the Los Angeles Chargers in order to get two seventh-round picks this year. Without the trade, the Bears would have been done drafting at No. 186 in Round 6.

The Bears obtained pick No. 254 and 255 in Round 7 inexchange for next year's sixth-round pick.

The sixth-rounder wasn't really one of their picks originally. It is one of the picks they obtained when they traded Khalil Mack to the Chargers. They received a second-round pick used to take safety Jaquan Brisker, and next year's sixth-round Chargers pick.

So essentially they just gave the Chargers back the sixth-rounder Los Angeles formerly had in exchange for two seventh-round picks this year.

Seventh-round picks were never the forte of Pace's regime. The Bears haven't made a seventh-round selection since former GM Phil Emery picked Charles Leno Jr. in 2014. Their seventh-round picks since then have been backup defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga last year, backup tackle Lachavious Simmons and former Bears guard Arlington Hambright in 2020, former running back Kerrith Whyte Jr. and former cornerback Stephen Denmark in 2019, former receiver Javon Wims in 2018 and former receiver Daniel Braverman in 2016.

Tonga started in two games last year, Wims started seven total games in 2019 and 2020 and both Hambright and Simmons were called on to start a game.

