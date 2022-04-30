Skip to main content

More Picks but Late in Draft

The Bears managed to bring in two more draft picks by trading but didn't lose any of their picks from this draft.

Bears GM Ryan Poles said he wanted more picks and on Saturday at the start of Round 5 he obtained some.

They're late in the draft and he didn't really trade down to get them. Instead, he borrowed from the future in much the way former GM Ryan Pace did two years ago when he obtained a pick needed to trade for edge rusher Trevis Gipson.

Poles traded next year's sixth-round pick to the Los Angeles Chargers in order to get two seventh-round picks this year. Without the trade, the Bears would have been done drafting at No. 186 in Round 6.

The Bears obtained pick No. 254 and 255 in Round 7 inexchange for next year's sixth-round pick.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The sixth-rounder wasn't really one of their picks originally. It is one of the picks they obtained when they traded Khalil Mack to the Chargers. They received a second-round pick used to take safety Jaquan Brisker, and next year's sixth-round Chargers pick.

So essentially they just gave the Chargers back the sixth-rounder Los Angeles formerly had in exchange for two seventh-round picks this year.

Seventh-round picks were never the forte of Pace's regime. The Bears haven't made a seventh-round selection since former GM Phil Emery picked Charles Leno Jr. in 2014. Their seventh-round picks since then have been backup defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga last year, backup tackle Lachavious Simmons and former Bears guard Arlington Hambright in 2020, former running back Kerrith Whyte Jr. and former cornerback Stephen Denmark in 2019, former receiver Javon Wims in 2018 and former receiver Daniel Braverman in 2016. 

Tonga started in two games last year, Wims started seven total games in 2019 and 2020 and both Hambright and Simmons were called on to start a game.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

In This Article (2)

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

USATSI_17066554
News

Bears Hit Three Needs with Plenty to Go

By Gene Chamberlain12 hours ago
USATSI_17667272
News

Bears Find Speedy Receiver in Round 3

By Gene Chamberlain14 hours ago
USATSI_17161015
News

Bears Go Defensive Secondary with First Two Picks

By Gene Chamberlain16 hours ago
USATSI_17259480
News

Bears Draft Live Blog Day 2:  CB Kyler Gordon Taken at 39

By Gene Chamberlain17 hours ago
Virginia Tech pass rusher Amare Barno, who ran a 4.36 40-yard dash.
News

Guidelines for Bears to Negotiate Draft's Last Two Days

By Gene ChamberlainApr 29, 2022
USATSI_15272642 (1)
News

Where Day 2 of Draft Could Take the Bears

By Gene ChamberlainApr 29, 2022
USATSI_17442558
News

Chicago Bears 2022 NFL Draft Live Blog

By Gene ChamberlainApr 28, 2022
USATSI_18121538
News

Chicago Bears 2022 NFL Draft Preview

By Gene ChamberlainApr 28, 2022