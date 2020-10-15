Behind Enemy Lines with Schuyler Callihan of AllPanthers

Q: What key part or parts of Carolina's play are far better in three straight wins than in the two season-opening losses?

A: In terms of the offense, the pass protection has been phenomenal for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. He was under duress seemingly all day vs. Tampa Bay in Week 2 and was a major concern early on. In the last two games, the offensive line has kept him upright and has not allowed a single sack. This is the first time since 2011 that the Panthers went back-to-back games without allowing a sack.

Defensively, they are playing a lot faster and are flying to the ball. In the first two losses, you could tell they were unfamiliar with the defense and unfamiliar with one another. They have built that trust and have bought into Phil Snow’s defensive philosophy. Cornerback Rasul Douglas called Matt Rhule after the team’s loss to Tampa and said he didn’t feel like the team was playing for each other because they didn’t know each other enough. They held a team meeting and told each other about their experiences and who they are as a person and since that meeting, they are 3-0. Chemistry has come a long way in the last handful of weeks.

2. Q: Why has Mike Davis been successful there when he wasn't an impact player at all in Chicago?

A: Mike Davis has been a pleasant surprise for the Panthers and has played well above the expectations. Even I didn't think he would stick. Davis admitted Wednesday that he is studying more than ever and is practicing harder than he ever has and it's showing. Plus, I think having Joe Brady as the offensive coordinator has a lot to do with it. Brady knows how to scheme up runs and how to create gaps up front for his backs. The big thing: He isn't trying to be Christian McCaffrey and he’s repeatedly said that. He needs to be the best Mike Davis he can be and he's doing exactly that.

3. Q: What exactly is Jeremy Chinn's position and why has the former Southern Illinois safety been so successful at making tackles?

A: Chinn plays all over the field and doesn’t necessarily have a set position. He’ll play in the box at SAM, line up at safety, play some nickel, corner, he’ll play it all. Not many guys his size can run like he does and that’s what makes him standout. Even if he doesn’t get credited for the tackle, he’s constantly around the ball. It may be only five games into his career, but he’s on pace to become one of the best young safeties in the NFL.

4. Q: What are the Panthers' keys to victory?

No. 1: Finish off drives

Carolina has had no problem moving the football but at times, they’ve had trouble capping off drives with touchdowns. In the win vs the Chargers in week three, kicker Joey Slye had to knock through five field goals for the team to grab the win. The main problem is Carolina keeps putting themselves behind the eight ball when they reach the red zone and get to 2nd and longs and 3rd and longs.

Key No. 2: Make Nick Foles take shots

Chicago is 27th in the NFL in yards per attempt (5.7) and the Panthers' corners have held up well in man coverage for the most part. Phil Snow likes to drop eight men in coverage the majority of the time and keep the play in front of the defense, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they bring more pressure and dare Foles to beat them with the deep ball.

Key No. 3: Have the lead heading into the fourth quarter

Bridgewater is more than a game manager, but he does know how to work the clock. Carolina has had the lead heading into the final quarter of play in each of their three wins and will milk the clock with that lead. They are sixth in the NFL in fourth quarter time of possession share percentage (57.6%), which minimizes the chance of a comeback.

5. Prediction: Panthers 23, Bears 21

Two weeks ago, I would have said Chicago by at least a touchdown but it's hard to deny how well the Panthers have played lately. Carolina knows how to control the clock and I think that will be the difference in the game.

